The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Baseball Team (11-17) hosted the Gallaudet University Bison (7-31) in the regular season finale doubleheader for the United East Conference. The Seahawks emerged victorious, winning both games 13-0 at Hawk’s Nest Field.

Game 1 Recap:

The Seahawks wasted no time establishing their dominance, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings of play. George Berbakos started the scoring with an RBI triple that sent two runners home in the first inning. Chase O’Dell continued the Seahawk’s tally in the second inning with an RBI single to left center field. The third inning was the most productive for the Seahawks, with Trevor Smith delivering an RBI single moments before Ian Walters converted on a triple to send another base runner home. George Berbakos and Cole Tarleton each contributed an RBI single over the course of the third inning, while O’Dell added another RBI on a fielder’s choice. The Seahawks added three more runs in the fifth inning to seal the 13-0 win.

On the mound, Jake Sandridge had an impressive day, facing 22 batters and striking out 12. Ethan Gray also came in as a relief pitcher for St. Mary’s. George Berbakos and Chase O’Dell each finished with three hits and three RBI’s in the game.

Game 2 Recap:

In the second leg of the doubleheader, the Seahawks kept their momentum going from the first game. Briand Sanders kicked off the scoring with an RBI single that sent two runners home in the bottom of the first inning. Gavin Wathen added the lone run for the Seahawks in the second inning with an RBI single to extend the Seahawk lead to four. The third inning saw the Seahawks adding four more runs to their count, with Wathen hitting a base-clearing RBI double, and Chase O’Dell and Cole Tarleton each adding an RBI. St. Mary’s added two more runs in the fourth inning, resulting in a 13-0 victory.

On the mound, Tommy Brill earned the win for the Seahawks, facing 12 batters and giving up zero earned runs. Nick Russo and Graham Houck also came in as relief pitchers for St. Mary’s. Gavin Wathen finished with a team-high four RBI’s and Cole Tarleton led the Seahawks with three hits in the game.

Up Next for the Seahawks:

With the regular season concluded, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Baseball Team finishes their season with an overall record of 11-17. Despite a challenging season, the Seahawks showcased their potential in the final game, securing both victories in dominant fashion. The team will look to build upon this momentum in the offseason and come back stronger next season.

