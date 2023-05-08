On May 7, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots at the St. Charles Town Center in Waldorf, Maryland. Witnesses reported a group of teenagers, who had been involved in a dispute with two adults, were seen fleeing the scene. Responding officers located the suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old accomplice, hiding behind a dumpster outside the mall. A gun was recovered from underneath the dumpster.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the teens were involved in a dispute with two adults inside a business on the mall’s lower level. The argument continued in a common area, and the 16-year-old produced a firearm. He aimed the gun at one of the men he was arguing with, and discharged it once. The bullet missed the victim and hit a storefront window. The suspects then fled the scene.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting. Responding officers, assisted by mall security and the Maryland State Police, safely escorted customers and employees out of the mall.

After further investigation, detectives charged both teens as adults. The 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges. The 17-year-old was charged with weapons violations. Detectives are currently working to establish where the 16-year-old obtained the firearm.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or through the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

