On May 8, 2023, an incident occurred at Westlake High School during lunchtime, leading to disciplinary action against two students. At approximately 11:15 a.m., two students engaged in a physical altercation that required the intervention of the School Resource Officer and school administrators.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began with a verbal argument that quickly escalated into physical violence. The School Resource Officer and administrators quickly responded and separated the students. However, the incident caused several other students to act disorderly, further disturbing the cafeteria.

The officers and school administrators regained control of the situation, restoring order within the school. One student sustained injuries during the altercation and was treated by a school nurse.

The two students involved in the physical altercation will face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools. The school district has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and disruptive behavior, and the incident will be thoroughly investigated.

The school district asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608. The school district encourages students, parents, and staff to report any incidents of violence or disruptive behavior immediately.

