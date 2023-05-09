Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Annual Culinary Event, which was scheduled for May 12th, has been canceled due to a ruling from the Calvert County Government. The charitable event, which a fully permitted Tuscan Villa has hosted for the past eight years, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hospice.

According to the villa’s spokesperson, charitable events were not classified as public events in previous years, but the Calvert County Government has now classified them as such. As a result, the villa cannot host any charitable events, including the Hospice fundraiser.

Despite contacting the Board of County Commissioners for help with zoning interpretation, the villa could not secure permission to host the Hospice event. While Commissioner Todd Ireland was willing to bring the issue before the board for a vote, other board members ultimately voted against allowing the event to occur on the villa’s premises.

The villa’s spokesperson expressed frustration with the decision, particularly its negative impact on Hospice. The villa had no outstanding zoning issues and had been permitted to host private events for years. However, due to the recent zoning interpretation, they could now not host any public events, including fundraisers for charity.

The spokesperson also expressed disappointment with the Zoning Ordinance of Calvert County, which limits businesses from participating in fundraising endeavors due to outdated zoning laws. This decision will likely limit the villa’s ability to participate in fundraising events in the future, as well as other Calvert County venues that have had to turn away Hospice due to similar zoning issues.

Furthermore, the spokesperson pointed out that the Calvert County Agricultural Preservation program only allows properties to host two public events per year, despite allowing unlimited private events. The villa’s spokesperson argues that this structural issue needs to be addressed to allow venues and agritourism businesses to continue supporting charities in Calvert County.

The spokesperson concluded by expressing hope for a resolution allowing the villa and other businesses to continue supporting charities in Calvert County. They look forward to working with the Calvert County Government to resolve these issues and make Calvert County a better place to live and work.

