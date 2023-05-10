The Washington Post has announced the finalists for its annual awards honoring outstanding educators in the Washington metropolitan area. Among the finalists are Career & Technology Academy Principal Carrie Akins and Northern High School Teacher Krystal Butler, both from Calvert County. Krystal Butler Teacher of the Year Finalist Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Carrie Akins 2023 Principal of the Year Finalist Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

The awards, which recognize both teachers and principals, are highly competitive and require nominees to go beyond the day-to-day demands of their positions to create exceptional educational environments.

Ms. Akins and Ms. Butler are among 34 finalists selected from a pool of nominees submitted by school districts. The winners were announced on April 25, 2023, and each finalist received a certificate from The Washington Post.

As a finalist for the 2023 Washington Post Principal of the Year for Calvert County, Ms. Akins has demonstrated exemplary leadership skills in the education sector. Her contributions have created an exceptional educational environment, going above and beyond the daily requirements of her position.

Ms. Butler, a finalist for the Washington Post Teacher of the Year representing Calvert County, has exemplified excellence in her profession. Her dedication and commitment to her students have significantly impacted their lives and education.

CCPS is proud to have such outstanding educators in their ranks and congratulates both Ms. Akins and Ms. Butler on their well-deserved recognition.

For the full list of Washington Post finalists, visit washingtonpost.com/public-relations/teacher-principal-awards/.

