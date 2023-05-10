A Southern Maryland woman has won over $40,000 on her first game of Racetrax. The 38-year-old St. Mary’s County resident had her husband to thank for introducing her to the game.

“He plays all the time and he was explaining how to play so I thought I would give it a try,” she said.

The woman’s husband selected her numbers, which were random choices. The lucky winner added that she didn’t know what to expect as her Superfecta bet on horses 10, 11, 6, and 1 turned into a big win.

“I was very excited. I can’t believe that I won,” she said.

The rookie reports that her husband has had a few Racetrax wins, but none as large as her windfall. She works as a property manager and plans to use the prize to pay bills.

The winning ticket was purchased at Oxon Hill Citgo in Prince George’s County. For selling a winning Racetrax ticket worth $10,000 or more, the retailer at 6104 Oxon Hill will receive a bonus of $403.09, equal to 1% of the prize.

The lucky player picked a great time to try Racetrax. She bought the ticket during the first leg of the Racetrax Triple Crown ($6 for $5), which coincides with horseracing’s Triple Crown races. From May 15-21 and June 5-11, players can make a $6 Racetrax purchase to get a $1 discount! The maximum discount is $5 on any ticket valued at $30 or more.

Racetrax is a computer-animated lottery game that simulates the horse racing experience. Players choose the horses they believe will finish first, second, third, and fourth in exact order. There are various bets that can be placed, including a Superfecta bet, which requires players to choose the top four finishers in exact order.

The game has been popular among Maryland Lottery players since it was introduced in 2006. According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, Racetrax sales accounted for nearly $430 million in fiscal year 2021. The game has also produced some big winners, including a $182,466 jackpot win in May 2021.

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to gamble responsibly and offers resources for those who may be struggling with gambling addiction. The agency’s website provides information on how to recognize problem gambling and where to seek help.

As for the lucky Southern Maryland woman, she can enjoy her unexpected windfall and her newfound interest in Racetrax.

