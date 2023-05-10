On May 8th, a traffic stop in Waldorf resulted in the arrest of Abraham Micah Evans Jr. and Eric Da’Shawn Talley, both 20 years old, for transporting a loaded firearm in their vehicle. The incident occurred around 7:13 p.m. in the area of Smallwood Drive and Stone Avenue, where a patrol officer noticed the weapon inside the car.

Following their arrest, the two men were charged with illegally possessing a firearm and other related charges. They were taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where they remained until May 9th, when a district court commissioner released them on a $1,500 unsecured bond. Eric Da’Shawn Talley, 20 of White Plains Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Abraham Micah Evans, Jr., 20, of Greenbelt Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Cpl. Morrison is currently investigating the matter. While it is unclear at this time what led to the traffic stop, authorities are reminding the public that transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle is a serious offense that can result in significant legal consequences.

Under Maryland law, it is illegal to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle, unless the person is authorized to carry a concealed weapon. In addition, individuals must follow strict rules regarding storing and transporting firearms, including keeping them unloaded and in a secure container when not in use.

