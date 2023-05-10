On May 8th, a traffic stop in Waldorf resulted in the arrest of Abraham Micah Evans Jr. and Eric Da’Shawn Talley, both 20 years old, for transporting a loaded firearm in their vehicle. The incident occurred around 7:13 p.m. in the area of Smallwood Drive and Stone Avenue, where a patrol officer noticed the weapon inside the car.
Following their arrest, the two men were charged with illegally possessing a firearm and other related charges. They were taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where they remained until May 9th, when a district court commissioner released them on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Cpl. Morrison is currently investigating the matter. While it is unclear at this time what led to the traffic stop, authorities are reminding the public that transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle is a serious offense that can result in significant legal consequences.
Under Maryland law, it is illegal to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle, unless the person is authorized to carry a concealed weapon. In addition, individuals must follow strict rules regarding storing and transporting firearms, including keeping them unloaded and in a secure container when not in use.