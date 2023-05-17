LEONARDTOWN, CALIFORNIA – A 32-year-old man from California was arrested on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies after being involved in two separate road rage incidents. Eric Michael Davis, 32, is now facing multiple charges, including assault and firearm use in a violent crime.

The first incident occurred at approximately 4:48 pm when Deputy Max Schell responded to a call reporting a man who had allegedly pointed a firearm at another driver. The victim stated that while driving home from work on Three Notch Road, near the intersection of Shady Mile Drive, a man in a green truck pulled up alongside their vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

With the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Division, the Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to track down Davis’ residence and locate the described vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-150 truck.

In a separate complaint received by the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center earlier that day, at around 2:22 pm, witnesses reported a similar incident involving a green truck driven by Davis. The truck was seen driving erratically on Patuxent Beach Road, initially speeding around two victims in their car. Eventually, Davis positioned his truck next to the victims’ vehicle, abruptly hit the brakes, and provoked an altercation. It was during this altercation that one of the victims witnessed Davis pointing a black handgun into the air. To avoid further conflict, the victims quickly hit their brakes and evaded Davis.

Following an investigation by Deputy Joseph Senatore, it was determined that both road rage incidents were connected and involved Davis as the aggressor.

Davis was taken into custody and is currently being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. He is facing two counts of First-Degree Assault, two counts of Second-Degree Assault, and two counts of Firearm Use in a Violent Crime.

The charges brought against Davis highlight the severity of road rage incidents and the potential danger they pose to public safety. Authorities are treating this case with the utmost seriousness, as incidents involving firearms in confrontations on the road can have catastrophic consequences.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon for a hearing regarding his charges. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or has additional information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Road rage is a concerning issue that continues to affect communities across the country. Drivers are reminded to exercise patience and restraint on the roads, prioritizing the safety of themselves and others. Incidents of aggressive driving should be reported to local law enforcement authorities promptly.

As this case unfolds, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates on any new developments or information related to the investigation.

