La Plata, MD – Island Music Company (IMC) is offering an exciting alternative to traditional summer camps for children who prefer music over outdoor activities. The renowned music company has announced the launch of Little Rockstars Band Camp, catering to children between the ages of 4 and 7. With 20 hours of instruction and a thrilling live performance at the end of each week, this camp promises to be an unforgettable experience for young music lovers.

Led by the highly sought-after band director, Dylan Gausman, IMC has been successfully organizing band camp sessions during the summer months for several years. Due to the overwhelming response received from the community, IMC has decided to expand its offerings to include a special session designed for younger children.

The primary objective of Little Rockstars Band Camp is to introduce children to the world of music. By providing comprehensive instruction over the course of the camp, IMC aims to nurture their interest and talent, ensuring a solid foundation for their musical journey. The camp will cover various aspects of music, including basic theory, instrument exploration, rhythm exercises, and ensemble playing.

One of the highlights of this camp is the opportunity for campers to showcase their newfound skills in a live performance. At the end of each week, Island Music Company has teamed up with Foster’s Grille, a local establishment in La Plata, MD, to provide a memorable experience for campers and their families. Parents, siblings, and friends can relax on the fantastic patio at Foster’s Grille while savoring mouthwatering burgers and milkshakes, all while enjoying the incredible live performances by the young rockstars.

Spaces for Little Rockstars Band Camp are limited and filling up rapidly. To secure a spot for your child, interested parents are encouraged to register as soon as possible. To register, simply contact Elizabeth via email at elizabeth@islandmusicco.com or call 301-392-3960.

Island Music Company has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional music programs and events in the La Plata area. With the introduction of Little Rockstars Band Camp, they continue to expand their offerings, catering to the diverse musical interests of the community’s young members. By creating a supportive and immersive environment, the camp aims to foster a lifelong love for music and inspire the next generation of talented musicians.

Don’t miss this opportunity to introduce your child to the world of music and let their inner rockstar shine. Register your child for the Little Rockstars Band Camp at Island Music Company today and give them an experience they’ll cherish forever.

Like this: Like Loading...