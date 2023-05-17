LEXINGTON PARK, ST. MARY’S COUNTY – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is currently probing two shooting incidents over the weekend in Lexington Park. The authorities responded promptly to both incidents and actively sought information from the public to aid in their investigations.

The initial incident occurred on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 6:04 pm. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 21500 block of Wilcutt Street in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a 17-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The injured teenager was expeditiously transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where it was determined that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Less than 24 hours later, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at around 11:05 pm, law enforcement received another report of shots fired in the area of Primrose Willow Lane and Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park. Upon investigation, authorities discovered shell casings at the scene, indicating the discharge of firearms. Shortly after, a 22-year-old male arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm. The individual’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

In response to these incidents, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office immediately deployed its Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab to both locations. These specialized units will work diligently to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and analyze forensic findings, ultimately aiming to apprehend the culprits and bring justice to the victims.

To assist in the ongoing investigations, the Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with pertinent information regarding these incidents to come forward. Detective Allison Mattera can be contacted at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or via email at allison.mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov. Additionally, Sgt. Christopher Beyer can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004 or via email at christopher.beyer@stmaryscountymd.gov. The authorities assure the public that all information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to maintaining the safety and security of the community, and incidents such as these are taken extremely seriously. By actively seeking public cooperation and involvement, the authorities hope to gather vital information that will aid in identifying the individuals responsible for these shootings and bringing them to justice.

As the investigations progress, the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates and information to the public. The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities. Together, through cooperation and awareness, we can create a safer environment for all Lexington Park and St. Mary’s County residents.

