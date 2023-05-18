LEONARDTOWN, MD – A 55-year-old Lexington Park man and Assistant Principal at Leonardtown High School, Kelly Eugene McClure-Hewitt, was arrested on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with sex offenses, including Third-Degree Sex Offense, Fourth-Degree Sex Offense: Sexual Contact, and Second-Degree Assault.

The investigation into McClure-Hewitt began on March 27, 2023, when St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives, in collaboration with St. Mary’s County Public Schools, received a written complaint from an 18-year-old male victim. The victim detailed a series of encounters with McClure-Hewitt at Leonardtown High School during the month of March. The victim, who had no prior contact with McClure-Hewitt, alleged that the assistant principal provided unsolicited gifts, engaged in discussions about sexual preference, and made unwanted sexual contact.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for McClure-Hewitt’s arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. McClure-Hewitt is currently being held on a no-bond status pending a hearing scheduled for May 18, 2023.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating all allegations of sexual offenses and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. They encourage anyone with additional information related to this case or any other potential victims to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

In response to the arrest, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools issued a statement expressing their concern for the victim and emphasizing their commitment to providing a safe learning environment for all students. They assured parents and guardians that appropriate actions would be taken to address the situation and ensure the well-being of the students.

The allegations against McClure-Hewitt are grave and raise serious concerns within the community. The arrest serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and reporting any suspicious behavior or misconduct. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has encouraged individuals to report any information that may be relevant to the case or potentially help uncover additional victims.

It is important to remember that McClure-Hewitt is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The upcoming hearing on May 18, 2023, will provide an opportunity for further examination of the evidence and legal proceedings.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Public Schools are working closely together to ensure a comprehensive investigation and appropriate actions are taken. As the case unfolds, the community will be looking for justice to be served and for measures to be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

