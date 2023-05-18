In a bold move to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices, Governor Wes Moore of Maryland signed an executive order yesterday that doubles the state’s energy conservation goal for state-owned buildings. The new target aims to achieve a 20% decrease in energy consumption by 2031, surpassing the previous goal of a 10% decrease by 2029. This executive order highlights Maryland’s commitment to leading by example and addresses the harmful impacts of climate change while saving taxpayer money through reduced utility costs.

Governor Moore emphasized the importance of taking action to combat climate change, stating, “This administration is taking unprecedented action to address climate change, and our state agencies will lead the way. Achieving more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals is a means to promote the health and wellness of Marylanders not only for tomorrow but for generations to come.”

The executive order encompasses several significant changes to state building performance standards and energy efficiency measures. It directs the Maryland Green Building Council to update the High-Performance Green Building Program, ensuring that all new buildings and major renovations align with Maryland’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to sustainable construction practices and reducing the carbon footprint of its infrastructure.

Additionally, the order mandates the Maryland Department of General Services to identify potential energy-saving performance contracts at state-owned facilities and buildings with the highest energy use per square foot and greatest greenhouse gas emissions. This targeted approach will maximize energy conservation efforts in areas where the impact will be most significant.

To ensure accountability and monitor progress, the executive order calls for an annual audit conducted by the department. The audit will assess the implementation of best practices and cost-saving measures to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The comprehensive utility records management database will provide a centralized system for data collection and reporting.

Under the new order, all units of state government are obligated to support the core missions of energy conservation and greenhouse gas reduction. It encourages the implementation of projects and initiatives that contribute to energy conservation and reduce emissions. By fostering a culture of sustainability within state agencies, Maryland aims to inspire other sectors and citizens to prioritize environmental stewardship.

The executive order signed by Governor Moore demonstrates Maryland’s commitment to combatting climate change and positioning itself as a leader in energy conservation. By setting ambitious goals and implementing practical measures, the state aims to reduce its environmental impact while also saving taxpayer money. With this forward-thinking approach, Maryland hopes to inspire other states and jurisdictions to take similar actions in the fight against climate change.

Like this: Like Loading...