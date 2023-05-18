At the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, a student was found in possession of a pellet gun, resulting in an ongoing investigation by the school resource officer and the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services. The student will face disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools. Parents are urged to discuss the dangers of possessing weapons or weapon-like items on school grounds with their children. Anyone with information is requested to contact M/Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.

Another incident occurred at Piccowaxen Middle School, where a student was reported to have brought a bottle of prescription medication to school. The medication, belonging to the student’s parent, was recovered by an administrator who promptly informed the School Resource Officer. The student will face disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools. Parents are urged to emphasize the risks associated with bringing items containing dangerous substances to school.

On May 16, an overdose was reported at a residence in Waldorf, prompting a police investigation. It was discovered that a juvenile had obtained a cannabis edible while at St. Charles High School and became ill after consuming it. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and the School Resource Officer launched an investigation to determine the source of the edible. Parents are encouraged to discuss the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids containing dangerous substances with their children. Individuals with information related to the incident are asked to contact Officer Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434 or use the Charles County Public Schools’ See Something, Say Something online reporting tool. Anonymous tips can be shared through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Additionally, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School experienced an incident where suspected cannabis was recovered from a 14-year-old student. The School Resource Officer initiated an investigation, and the student was charged with possession of less than 1.5 ounces of cannabis through a Juvenile Civil Citation. The student will also face school-based sanctions from Charles County Public Schools. Information regarding this incident can be provided to Officer Watkins at 301-609-6282 ext. 0721.

A fight involving three students broke out at La Plata High School, beginning as a verbal altercation before escalating into physical contact. The school nurse treated the students for minor injuries, and they were subsequently released to their parents. The school resource officer is investigating the incident and consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding potential criminal charges. The students involved will also face disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools. Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to call M/Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.

Moreover, a student at Westlake High School consumed two candies, resulting in an elevated heart rate, nausea, and disorientation. After being evaluated by the school nurse, the student was transported to a hospital for further examination. The School Resource Officer is currently investigating the incident. Individuals who possess information relating to this case are asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

Lastly, a student at Piccowaxen Middle School was caught vaping, leading to the recovery of a bag of suspected cannabis and a vape device. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and will consult with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges. The student will also face disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools. Information concerning this incident can be provided to PFC Caballero at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573.

