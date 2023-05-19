The Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) has recently announced the recertification of Milton M. Somers Middle School as a 2023 Maryland Green School. Additionally, Dr. James E. Craik Elementary School has achieved Sustainable School status by MAEOE this year. The Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center, one of the 45 Green Centers for the MAEOE, was also acknowledged for its leadership in environmental education and support of the Green Schools program.

To retain Green Schools status, schools must reapply every four years. Among the 14 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) that hold this status are Arthur Middleton, Berry, Craik, Gale-Bailey, J.C. Parks, and William B. Wade elementary schools, as well as General Smallwood, Piccowaxen, Somers middle schools. The high schools with Green School status include Henry E. Lackey, North Point, St. Charles, Thomas Stone, and Westlake.

The Maryland Green School program recognizes schools for their commitment to nurturing responsible Earth stewards and reducing environmental impacts. The application process for Green School certification spans two years and requires schools to showcase their efforts in integrating sustainable practices, incorporating environmental issues into their classrooms, implementing conservation practices, and establishing community partnerships that enhance environmental learning. Recertification is required every four years to ensure the continuation of environmental education efforts.

Moreover, the Maryland Green Schools program is closely aligned with the goals of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement and supports the Maryland State Department of Education graduation requirements. Currently, there are 642 active Green Schools and 45 Green Centers in Maryland.

The MAEOE will be celebrating the achievements of Green Schools and Green Centers at the annual Maryland Green School Youth Summit, scheduled to take place on May 18 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. For more information on the Green Schools program, interested individuals can visit the official MAEOE website at www.maeoe.org.

The recertification of Milton M. Somers Middle School as a Maryland Green School highlights the institution’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. By achieving Sustainable School status, Dr. James E. Craik Elementary School has demonstrated its dedication to incorporating sustainable practices into its educational framework. The Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center’s recognition as a leader in environmental education further emphasizes the significance of its contribution to the Green Schools program.

Charles County Public Schools has emerged as a leader in promoting environmental consciousness among its students. With 14 schools already holding Green School status, CCPS has clearly demonstrated its dedication to fostering a sustainable future. The inclusion of elementary, middle, and high schools among the Green Schools showcases the district’s comprehensive approach to environmental education, ensuring that students at every level receive the necessary knowledge and skills to become responsible Earth stewards.

The Maryland Green School program serves as a vital platform for recognizing and encouraging schools to integrate sustainability practices. By aligning with the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement goals and supporting state education requirements, the program ensures that environmental education remains a priority throughout Maryland. With 642 active Green Schools and 45 Green Centers across the state, it is evident that numerous institutions are actively contributing to environmental learning and conservation efforts.

The upcoming Maryland Green School Youth Summit, organized by the MAEOE, presents a valuable opportunity for Green Schools and Green Centers to celebrate their achievements and share best practices. The summit, to be held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, will undoubtedly inspire students, educators, and environmental enthusiasts alike. By showcasing the successful integration of environmental education into school curricula and the establishment of community partnerships, the summit will foster a collaborative environment and encourage continued efforts towards environmental sustainability.

The Maryland Green School Youth Summit, organized by MAEOE, serves as a platform for students, educators, and environmental advocates to come together and exchange ideas. The event will allow attendees to learn from the experiences of other Green Schools and Green Centers, as well as participate in interactive workshops and presentations. Participants can further enhance their environmental education initiatives by sharing success stories and innovative approaches and strengthen their commitment to sustainability.

