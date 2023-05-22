Are you passionate about cars and looking for the ultimate shopping experience in Los Angeles?

Visit automobile auctions in LA to find the most exclusive deals anywhere.

In this article, we’ll take you on a tour of Los Angeles’ best automobile auctions, giving you an insider’s look at what each one offers.

In Los Angeles, the following are the most renowned collector car auctions in the world. There is something for everyone, from luxury cars to historic vehicles.

Overview of Automobile Auctions in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to some of the best public car auctions in the world, with various excellent vehicles on offer.

Whether you’re looking for a classic collector’s item or an affordable used car, plenty of options are available.

Here are a few of the most favored auto auctions in Los Angeles:

Monterey Car Week

Beverly Hills Car Week

RM Sotheby’s Auctions

Gooding & Company

Los Angeles County Auto Club

You’re sure to find the ideal vehicle with such an extensive range to pick from.

Let’s review our listed public auctions to see what each one offers and what makes them so popular.

Monterey Car Week

The best chance to find the car of your childhood fantasies is during Monterey Car Week.

Each year, in mid-August, some of the world’s best exotic and classic car auctions are in Monterey, California, just a short drive from Los Angeles.

From Ferrari Testarossas to Porsche 911s, everybody can find something to enjoy at Monterey Car Week.

You can also look closely at some of the most impressive vehicles ever created, like the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing or a Lamborghini Countach.

If you want a truly unique experience, you can bid on vintage race cars featured in historic races such as Le Mans or Daytona.

With plenty of activities, events, and auto auctions, Monterey Car Week will surely be an unforgettable experience for any car enthusiast.

Beverly Hills Car Week

Beverly Hills Car Week is the perfect opportunity to find your dream car in one of the most luxurious cities in the world.

Every year, in early June, some of the most sought-after classic and exotic cars are auctioned off in Beverly Hills, California.

From Rolls-Royce Phantoms to Aston Martin DBX, there’s something for everyone at Beverly Hills Car Week.

You can also get a close look at some of the rarest vehicles ever created, like a Bugatti Veyron or a McLaren F1 GTR. If you’re looking for something unique, you can even bid on vintage race cars featured in historic races such as Le Mans or Daytona.

Beverly Hills Car Week will be an exhilarating auction for anyone seeking a high-performance car.

RM Sotheby’s Auctions

If you want to get your hands on the crème de la crème of classic and exotic cars, RM Sotheby’s Auctions is the place to be.

Established in 1972, RM Sotheby’s Auctions has been offering some of the most sought-after vehicles in the world for more than four decades.

From Ferrari 250 GTOs to Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwings, there’s something for everyone at RM Sotheby’s.

With auctions held all around the globe, including locations like London, New York, and Los Angeles, you can find various cars from different eras and price points.

Whether you’re looking for an investment piece or want to add a unique vehicle to your collection, RM Sotheby’s Auctions is the premier public car auction house.

Gooding & Company

Gooding & Company is another top-tier auction house that offers some of the most exclusive and rare cars worldwide.

Founded in 2004, Gooding & Company has quickly become one of the most reputable names in the public car auction scene.

With locations in cities like Pebble Beach, Amelia Island, Scottsdale, and Los Angeles, Gooding & Company prides itself on offering a wide selection of classic cars and modern supercars that range from affordable prices to seven-figures.

Whether you’re looking for a vintage Porsche 911 or a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Miura, Gooding & Company has something that will fit your fancy.

This auction house also specializes in hosting special events such as preview days and cocktail receptions where guests can get a first look at the vehicles before they go up for bidding.

For anyone who appreciates immaculate automobiles, Gooding & Company is worth a visit.

Los Angeles County Auto Club

The Los Angeles County Auto Club (LACAC) is designed to help car enthusiasts connect with local auctions, shows, and clubs.

LACAC has something to offer any collector, no matter how experienced they are.

From monthly meetings to special events like car shows and swap meets, the LACAC is dedicated to bringing the best of the automotive world to its members.

Additionally, they offer exclusive access to some of the most sought-after auctions in the area, such as Mecum Auctions, Gooding & Company, and Barrett-Jackson.

The club also provides members with online resources for researching cars, finding parts, and connecting with other collectors.

With its welcoming environment and knowledgeable personnel, it’s no wonder why LACAC is one of the premier auto clubs in Los Angeles County.

