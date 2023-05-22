The Southern Maryland “Buy Local” Challenge is here and is back better than ever. Brought by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a tri-county council based in the same region, the “Buy Local” Challenge Celebration was initiated in 2007 to invite the public and allow them to experience the lush bounty of Maryland’s farms.

The “Buy Local” Challenge has grown into a full-blown event that’s currently on its 16th annual celebration this year. In 2023, the “Buy Local” Challenge will be from 5 PM to 8 PM on July 31, 2023.

‘Buy Local’ Events

You can expect farm-produced goods such as leafy greens, fresh carrots, fruits, oats, and honey. There are also seafood, meat, dairy, flowers, and cottage foods such as jams, jellies, and candies. With this in-store, there’s no denying that this family-friendly event is a must-see celebration for you to shop for local bounty and look through art pieces of local artisans.

Another feature of the event is the “Buy Local” Contests. In 2022, it was a Picture contest to show off their shopping spree photos and post them on SMADC’s official social media page. Moreover, there was no need for more likes or shares to win, as an automatic generator would choose the winning photos on all social media platforms. This year, you’re set to see another contest to make the event more lively than last year.

Booth Application

Moreover, any vendor, artisan, producer, or farmer can sell their products. This year, Maryland organizations and their agricultural and farming support agencies revealed that vendor space is free, and there are only 30 booths left for those interested. Not only this, but you only need to visit the “Buy Local” Challenge page and submit your application online on or before May 31, 2023.

Although any artisan or farmer can join in the event since there is no fee, you still need to keep extra cash for your license, provide the public with offered samples, and even decorate your booth.

To qualify for the event, you must register your business and obtain all the necessary permits and licenses from the Health Department. Likewise, you’d need to prepare for additional fees for preparing the taste tests, labeling your cottage foods, and decorating your booth.

You’d have difficulty marketing your product during the event without extra funds. Although this is a celebration of local goods, it never hurts to perfectly present you and your local products to the public by investing in your booth decoration and preparing your licenses and permits.

If you require such funds, you could always ask for help from your immediate friends and family to help you during the event to lessen costs. CreditNinja is also viable for quick and easy transactions with no drawbacks during applications. Nonetheless, funds are the life source of your business – and it’s vital always to have extra even though the “Buy Local” event has no fees.

After submitting your application and its accompanying requirements, the SMADC staff will require vendor confirmation. More information will be needed, such as booth size, setup, and even insurance. This is essential as your business will be sponsored and marketed on the organization’s social media sites, ticketing platforms, press releases, and ads.

Impact of the ‘Buy Local’ Event

Additionally, this event allowed Southern Maryland to promote its goods statewide, which meant it was open to all and in partnership with Maryland’s Department of Agriculture. Moreover, the “Buy Local” Celebration became a fundamental key to celebrating the region’s future of agriculture and farming.

Like the event’s name, it also encouraged Marylanders to support local producers and farmers throughout the week at the end of July. The public can enjoy locally-produced goods by drinking and eating at the event.

Not only can customers enjoy and partake in the goods, but they’re also subject to federal benefits through local bonuses. Suppose you’d prefer to take the scenic route and course the celebration by buying the goods. In that case, you will potentially receive an extra five dollars “Buy Local” bonus and an unlimited Maryland Market Money match.

The Maryland Market Money (MMM) is a food-access program created to support farmers and feed Marylanders. Additionally, this program is a way to tap against food insecurity and provide a dollar-for-dollar match (an amount given to you once you choose to contribute the same amount to the program) for purchases. The MMM helps lower financial barriers when shopping and economic vulnerability for farmers.

Most importantly, the event helps the local economy. When a customer buys a product, the purchase supports family farms, local businesses, and independent organizations – keeping the money circulating in the community, ultimately increasing the local economy.

In previous studies, every 12-dollar purchase made by a Maryland household of farm artifacts or products over eight weeks came back more abundantly in the pockets of local farmers through the MMM and state tax laws – resulting in over 200 million dollars.

Conclusion

Overall, the “Buy Local” Challenge is an annual campaign to celebrate local goods with the cooperative play of producers, consumers, and the economy. Likewise, it’s a statewide event that practices local promotions and encouragement with the help of businesses, local farmers, and government organizations, hoping to remove economic barriers and food insecurity.

