Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has recently made two significant administrative appointments for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. These appointments involve the selection of a new principal for Henry E. Lackey High School and the appointment of a principal for the newly established public charter school, PISOTA – Phoenix International School of the Arts.

The Board of Education of Charles County has officially approved the appointment of Cheryl Davis, who currently serves as an assistant principal at North Point High School, as the principal of Henry E. Lackey High School, effective from July 1. Roy Sermons Cheryl Davis

Davis will be taking over the principalship from Kathy Perriello, a dedicated educator who has spent her entire career within CCPS. Perriello recently announced her retirement from CCPS, marking the end of her 34-year tenure as a teacher, teacher mentor, assistant principal, and principal. Her retirement comes as a significant loss for the district.

Cheryl Davis started her career in education with CCPS as a family and consumer science teacher at Lackey High School, where she served for an impressive 17 years. In 2007, Davis transitioned into an administrative role, becoming a vice principal at John Hanson Middle School. Four years later, she moved to Westlake High School as a vice principal and has been an assistant principal at North Point since 2014. Davis’s extensive experience within the district will undoubtedly contribute to her success in her new position as principal of Henry E. Lackey High School.

In addition to Davis’s appointment, the Board of Education has also approved the selection of Roy Demetri Sermons, Ed.D., as the principal of PISOTA. Dr. Sermons, currently serving as a principal with Providence Public Schools in Rhode Island, will assume his new role on June 1. PISOTA, the county’s first public charter school, is set to open in August, coinciding with the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Dr. Sermons brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Prior to his role in Rhode Island, he served as a principal with Richmond Public Schools in Virginia, Vision Academies’ EastSide Charter School in Wilmington, Delaware, and District of Columbia Public Schools as an assistant principal of literacy. He has also worked in various educational capacities in Georgia and began his career in education as an English language arts teacher in Alabama. With his diverse background, Dr. Sermons is well-prepared to lead PISOTA and ensure its success as a pioneering public charter school in the county.

PISOTA, which stands for Phoenix International School of the Arts, will open its doors in August to welcome its first cohort of 175 students in grades 6-8. To provide an update on the progress of PISOTA, Angelica Jackson, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the school, joined CCPS staff during the May 9 Board meeting. The update shared by Jackson can be accessed on the CCPS website for those interested in learning more about the exciting developments at PISOTA.

As the 2023-2024 school year approaches, these new administrative appointments at Henry E. Lackey High School and PISOTA signify an important step forward for Charles County Public Schools. With experienced leaders like Cheryl Davis and Dr. Roy Demetri Sermons at the helm, the district can look forward to continued growth and success in providing quality education to its students.

