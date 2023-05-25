Indian Head, MD – A concerning incident unfolded at Indian Head Elementary School on May 24, as a student was observed smoking a vaping device in the gymnasium during class. The discovery prompted swift action from school authorities, who promptly confiscated the device and contacted the student’s parents. In response to the incident, the school resource officer initiated an investigation and will be notifying the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when the student was spotted engaging in the dangerous act of vaping, which involves inhaling vapor from an electronic device that typically contains nicotine or other harmful substances. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for parents to educate their children about the hazards associated with inhaling or ingesting dangerous substances.

Following the discovery, the school resource officer, Cpl. Cook, has taken charge of the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist in the case. Those with information can contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282, extension 0479.

Assault Incident Investigated at Gale Bailey Elementary School

Gale Bailey Elementary School in Charles County was the site of an assault incident on May 23, where two students reportedly assaulted another student. The school resource officer was alerted to the situation around noon and quickly intervened to restore order. Upon the arrival of an administrator, the students ceased their altercation.

A school nurse promptly attended to the assaulted student to assess any potential injuries. In compliance with Maryland law, the students involved cannot face criminal charges due to their age. Nevertheless, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services has been informed of the incident. Furthermore, the students will face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Those with relevant details can contact Cpl. Cooke at 301-609-3282, extension 0479.

Middle School Student Found in Possession of Cannabis

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School recently experienced a concerning incident involving the possession of suspected drugs by one of its students. On May 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a school administrator alerted a school resource officer to the situation. Subsequently, the officer recovered a bag of suspected cannabis from the student in question.

As a result of this discovery, the student has been charged with a civil citation and will face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. It is essential for parents to engage in open conversations with their children about the dangers of inhaling or ingesting illicit substances.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is strongly encouraged to contact Officer Watkins at 301-609-3282, extension 0721.

These recent incidents in Charles County schools highlight the critical importance of maintaining a safe and secure educational environment for students. The swift response from school resource officers and administrators serves as a testament to their commitment to student welfare and underscores the significance of ongoing vigilance in schools. By fostering open communication and reinforcing the potential consequences of engaging in harmful behavior, parents and educators can play an active role in creating a safer learning environment for all students.

