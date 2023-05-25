Chesapeake Beach, MD – In a heartfelt tribute to local first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, a naming ceremony for the Fallen Heroes Bridge will be held tomorrow, May 25, 2023, at 10 am. The ceremony will take place on the southeast side of Mears Ave & Rt 261 in Chesapeake Beach. This significant event comes after the State Highway Administration approved a bill to redesignate a bridge in honor of the fallen heroes who lost their lives while serving the community.

Mayor Pat Mahoney of Chesapeake Beach initiated the bill earlier this year, presenting it to state legislators. The bill, known as Senate Bill 140, received unanimous support in a full Senate vote. However, it encountered a temporary setback after its initial reading in the House of Delegates, as the legislative session concluded on April 10.

Fortunately, the renaming process received a green light from the state’s highway administration officials, thanks to an administrative procedure. The Fishing Creek Bridge, an essential thoroughfare connecting Chesapeake Beach and North Beach townships, as well as surrounding areas, will be officially known as the “Fallen Heroes Fishing Creek Bridge.” The renaming aims to pay tribute to the history of line-of-duty deaths among service members in this close-knit community.

The bridge’s new name is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by both first responders and military personnel. Over the years, six first responders have tragically lost their lives while serving the Chesapeake Beach area, with the most recent fatality occurring in 2018. By renaming the bridge, the community aims to honor their memory and acknowledge their selfless dedication to keeping the town safe.

The renaming ceremony will be attended by local officials, community members, and the families of the fallen heroes. It will serve as a moment of reflection and remembrance, highlighting the bravery and commitment exhibited by these individuals throughout their service.

Mayor Pat Mahoney expressed his gratitude for the support the bill received and emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy of the fallen heroes. He stated, “This renaming is a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices made by our first responders and military personnel. It is our duty to remember and honor them for their unwavering dedication to our community.”

The Fallen Heroes Bridge will stand as a lasting memorial, reminding future generations of the courage exhibited by those who put their lives on the line for the greater good. The bridge’s new name will serve as a constant testament to the heroism and sacrifice that define the community of Chesapeake Beach.

As the community prepares for the renaming ceremony, anticipation and gratitude fill the air. This event will mark a significant milestone in Chesapeake Beach’s history and will forever cement the fallen heroes’ names and legacies within the town’s fabric.

Tomorrow’s ceremony promises to be a poignant and solemn occasion, as the community unites to honor their brave heroes. The dedication of the Fallen Heroes Bridge to Mayor Gerald Wesley Donovan will serve as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who selflessly protect and serve Chesapeake Beach.

The legacy of these fallen heroes will live on through this symbolic gesture, reminding everyone of their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the community they served. Chesapeake Beach and neighboring towns will forever remember and honor these brave individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice.

