Winter is a tricky time for businesses, especially in New England, where the freezing Atlantic winds make most people hole up at home as soon as they get off work. Black Friday and Christmas are excellent opportunities for sales, but foot traffic often drops dramatically, making impulse purchases less frequent and visits more calculated.

Regardless, there are still ways to get your name out there and encourage higher sales during Maryland’s snowy months. Today, we’ll discuss five ways to improve brand recognition and create loyal customers all throughout winter that go far beyond coupons and online ads.

Visit winter fairs, even if you’re not a craft company

One of the most delightful things about winter for many people are the festivals and shopping opportunities at local craft fairs, where they can find something special for their loved ones that they may have never thought of otherwise. This is an amazing opportunity for businesses of all types to get in touch with consumers, and it can be especially helpful for those companies that might not necessarily have a very public persona. Getting to know and meet those behind a brand name can make a company feel more ‘real’ to consumers, and they will fondly remember how kind you were to them on that festive day the next time that they’re looking for a business in your industry.

Create a great light or window display

During the cold, bleak winter months, there’s nothing quite as cheering as a beautiful array of twinkling lights to remind you that the sun will return soon enough. Similarly, a gorgeous window display in a downtown store will be remembered for ages by all those who pass by, especially if it’s thoughtfully designed to show the personality of the business.

The best promotional light shows or window displays are ones that are a bit unexpected and therefore memorable; you want to create curiosity in potential customers, as well as show them that you’re a business who believes in your local community. For snowy Maryland, you might consider a nautical theme, such as illuminated crabs holding up your products: this is both amusing, localized, and family-friendly.

Send out holiday cards

Holiday cards are big business in the United States: over 2 billion Christmas cards are sent per year, and they’re growing especially popular with the younger generations. A well designed and thoughtful holiday card can help connect you to customers and help them feel that you’re truly a member of the community, which is something that has become increasingly important to consumers.

No matter what design you choose, make sure that it is non-denominational so as not to offend potential customers of different faiths. Cards with appealing or unique covers will make a splash, and may even be displayed alongside cards from the recipient’s family and friends! You may also decide to add a coupon or promotional code as an insert, further incentivizing use of your company.

Start a pertinent promotion later in the season

It’s a common complaint amongst shoppers in colder regions: it often feels like big box stores totally forget that winter isn’t over until long into March or April, packing away their winter gloves and scarves in favor of cute spring dresses and even swimsuits. For those who lose their hat and need a new one in a hurry, they could scour store after store only to find nothing but barbecue utensils and floral bags.

This is why you could instill a lot of goodwill in your Maryland customers if you offer a late-season raffle or giveaway of winter gear, perhaps with a cheeky slogan about how the bigger stores seem to have forgotten that there’s still snow on the ground. Promotional winter gloves , hats, or even double-insulated thermoses will show your customers that you’re very much a locally-grounded store that cares about the needs of the community, even if national chains don’t.

Give back to others through volunteering or donations

Promotions don’t always have to directly discuss your product or service: they can show who you are as a company and what you believe in. Any time that you get your business’s name out there, you’re promoting yourself, so don’t forget that actions often speak much louder than words. You might give money to a local food pantry around Christmas, or you could have your employees volunteer at a soup kitchen throughout the season to spread good cheer.

In order for this to be a promotion, you need to ensure others know about it and that your name is attached. Never hesitate to write up a press release and send it out to local media companies, or get in touch with the local news station to let them know what you’re doing. You’re not only helping others, but also helping boost your brand’s reputation in the local community: a win-win for everyone!

Whatever way you promote your business, tap into Maryland flair for best results

Consumers increasingly want to connect with businesses that give back to the community and who are truly a part of their town’s fabric, so it’s essential that you honor this in your promotional behavior. Think about how to hyper-localize your seasonal advertisements and show your actual employees to your neighbors, helping them put a face to a name. With some ingenuity and empathy, you could find yourself with a line out the door in the new year, all because you spread holiday cheer.

