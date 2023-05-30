Calvert County, MD – In a recent Board of Education (BOE) meeting held on May 25, 2023, the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education approved the appointment of two key positions within the district. Ms. Michele Schmidt has been appointed as the new Principal of Windy Hill Elementary School, while Ms. Julie Morrison will take on the role of Supervisor of Elementary Mathematics. These appointments, effective from July 1, 2023, are expected to bring fresh perspectives and contribute to the continued growth and success of CCPS. Julie Morrison Michele Schmidt Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel expressed his confidence in the newly appointed individuals, stating, “Ms. Schmidt and Ms. Morrison are both accomplished educators who are committed to providing positive and engaging learning experiences for our students. I look forward to working with them in their new roles.”

Ms. Schmidt, who currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Huntingtown High School, brings a wealth of experience and educational expertise to her new position. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with a Mathematics concentration from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, Administration, and Supervision from Western Maryland College. Ms. Schmidt began her teaching career in Calvert County at Plum Point Elementary School and has also taught at Plum Point Middle School. Her dedication and leadership skills were recognized when she served as the Core Lead for Mathematics at Huntingtown High School, and later as the Assistant Principal.

Ms. Morrison, the newly appointed Supervisor of Elementary Mathematics, has a strong background in teaching and educational administration. She commenced her career as a math and science teacher at Calvert Middle School and also gained valuable teaching experience during a year in Kentucky. Upon her return to Calvert County, Ms. Morrison assumed various roles, including high school math teacher, Math Core Lead, Secondary Math Learning Specialist, Acting Assistant Principal, and Assistant Principal at Calvert High School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marshall University in West Virginia and a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

The BOE’s decision to appoint Ms. Schmidt and Ms. Morrison reflects the district’s commitment to selecting highly qualified professionals who will contribute to the growth and development of Calvert County Public Schools. These individuals’ extensive experience and dedication to education will undoubtedly benefit the students, teachers, and staff within the district.

The newly appointed administrators will officially assume their roles on July 1, 2023. Their presence and leadership are expected to enhance the educational experience of students at Windy Hill Elementary School and promote excellence in elementary mathematics throughout the district.

For individuals seeking career opportunities within Calvert County Public Schools, additional information can be found at calvertnet.k12.md.us/employment. The district encourages interested candidates to explore the various openings and consider joining the dedicated team of educators working to provide exceptional education to students in Calvert County.

As Calvert County Public Schools welcomes these new appointees, the district looks forward to the positive impact they will make and the contributions they will bring to the educational community. The appointment of Ms. Michele Schmidt as Principal of Windy Hill Elementary School and Ms. Julie Morrison as Supervisor of Elementary Mathematics marks an important step in the pursuit of educational excellence within Calvert County Public Schools.

