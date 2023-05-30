Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released the schedule and registration information for its 2023 summer school program, which is set to commence on Wednesday, July 5. The program offers a variety of make-up and original credit courses, with an option for in-person or virtual learning. In a significant move, CCPS has waived all costs associated with the summer school courses this year. Additionally, transportation will be provided for the students.

The summer school program will run from July 5 to August 3, from Mondays through Thursdays. Graduation ceremonies for summer school participants are scheduled to be held on August 4.

To enroll in summer school courses, parents must work with school-based counselors to determine their child’s eligibility. Registration for both make-up and original credit courses will be conducted online through the ParentVue account. The registration process will commence on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 a.m., and will conclude on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. Detailed instructions for the registration process can be found on the Summer School page in Quick Links on the official CCPS website (www.ccboe.com).

Make-up courses will be taught in person from July 5 to August 3, with two-time slots available: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. High school students from Thomas Stone, North Point, or Westlake High Schools will attend classes at Thomas Stone High School, while those from Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, Maurice J. McDonough, and St. Charles High Schools will have their make-up courses at St. Charles. Middle school students will receive instruction at Mattawoman Middle School. It is important for students to attend all class sessions, as Fridays will be allocated for completing coursework and ensuring full credit.

The make-up courses cover various subjects, including English, math, science, social studies, and foreign languages. High school students can make up credits in English I, II, III, and IV and various math courses such as Algebra I, II, Geometry, and Algebra with Trigonometry and Statistics. Science subjects like Earth Systems, Biology, and Chemistry are also offered, along with History, Spanish, and other electives.

Original credit courses will be conducted virtually through Apex Learning and Zoom. Students can choose one original credit course, which will be taught from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with Fridays reserved for asynchronous work. To receive credit, students must attend all Zoom meetings and complete all assigned work, quizzes, and assignments in Apex. English III and IV courses are available for students who meet the respective requirements. Fit for Life/Health, Personal Financial Literacy, Geometry, and Exploring Computer Science are also among the original credit courses on offer.

During summer school, students can bring their own snacks and lunch, and free lunches will be provided in the cafeteria. However, students cannot leave the campus premises during or between classes. Strict attendance policies will be in place, and students who miss more than two class periods will not receive credit. Students who cannot fully commit to attending summer school are advised not to enroll.

For additional information and guidelines regarding the 2023 Summer School Program, interested individuals can visit the Quick Links section on the official CCPS website and access the Summer School 2023 page. Thomas Stone High School is located at 3785 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, while St. Charles High School is situated at 5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf. Mattawoman Middle School can be found at 10145 Berry Road, Waldorf.

The decision to waive the costs associated with the summer school program reflects CCPS’s commitment to ensuring access and equity for all students. By eliminating financial barriers, the school system aims to provide opportunities for academic advancement and credit recovery to a wider range of students.

Transportation services will be available for students participating in the summer school program. This will enable students to easily commute to their designated school locations for in-person classes and ensure their consistent attendance throughout the program.

