HANOVER, MD May 23, 2023 – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has introduced a new online resource called the EV Charger Siting Tool to assist counties, towns, and local agencies in Maryland in applying for federal funds allocated to the development of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. As the federal government provides financial support to states and local jurisdictions for building the national EV infrastructure, MDOT aims to enable its partners across Maryland to secure funding through the tool successfully.

The EV Charger Siting Tool launched three weeks before the June 13 application deadline for the federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, is a comprehensive resource for determining the most suitable locations in Maryland for EV charger investment. It allows applicants applying for grants such as the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary grants or other grants under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to enter an address within the state and assess various factors that can strengthen their application.

By consolidating data from state and federal agencies, the tool offers valuable insights into the location of existing EV chargers and their types, the number of registered EVs in a particular ZIP code, disadvantaged communities, rural communities, transit-oriented developments, Maryland Sustainable Communities, areas along Maryland’s designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, and Justice 40 sites targeted for investment in marginalized and underserved communities to address climate change and clean energy needs.

Grant applicants utilizing the EV Charger Siting Tool can access a map that overlays these factors, enabling them to identify optimal locations for EV charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure. The tool’s user-friendly interface assists applicants in making a compelling case for federal funding.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld expressed the state’s commitment to becoming a leader in EV infrastructure, anticipating significant growth and investment as EVs become more prevalent in the market. Secretary Wiedefeld emphasized the importance of securing federal funding for EV projects across the state and highlighted the EV Charger Siting Tool as a crucial component of Maryland’s strategy to share knowledge and expertise to maximize opportunities in this area.

Local jurisdictions and counties in Maryland have lauded MDOT’s support and collaborative efforts in capitalizing on federal grant opportunities. Brian Booher, Senior Planning Specialist – Zero Emissions Vehicles at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, acknowledged MDOT’s readiness to assist local partners with grant applications and praised the sharing of information facilitated by the new Electric Vehicle Charger Siting Tool.

The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, established by the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to deploy public EV charging and alternative fueling infrastructure in urban and rural areas, ensuring modern and sustainable infrastructure is accessible to drivers of electric, hydrogen, propane, and natural gas vehicles.

Applications for Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grants will now close on June 13 at 11:59 p.m., following an extension from the original May 30 deadline. Interested applicants can access the EV Charger Siting Tool online and apply for a CFI Grant through the provided link.

Maryland has experienced a significant increase in registered EVs, with numbers growing from 609 in 2012 to over 70,000 as of April 2023. The state aims to have 300,000 registered EVs by 2025. Maryland’s NEVI Program plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.

The EV Charger Siting Tool is part of MDOT’s ongoing efforts to assist agencies, counties, and local jurisdictions in pursuing federal grants. MDOT collaborates with stakeholders throughout the state, including organizations such as the Maryland Municipal League and the Maryland Association of Counties. Recently, MDOT and MACO partnered to host a webinar titled “Access to Federal Infrastructure Funding,” demonstrating MDOT’s commitment to supporting jurisdictions in accessing federal funding opportunities.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law represents a monumental $1.2 trillion investment in the nation’s infrastructure to revitalize America’s roads, bridges, rails, public transit, ports, and airports and address critical issues such as climate change, environmental justice, and community development.

Grant programs play a significant role in achieving these objectives. To assist stakeholders in navigating the federal grant application process, MDOT has launched a dedicated Federal Grant Information website. The website provides information on currently open grants, upcoming webinars, application advice, and a mailing list to ensure that all parties remain informed and up-to-date. Counties, local jurisdictions, and other partners are encouraged to follow the website and sign up for the mailing list to stay informed about available funding opportunities.

Sean Winkler, MDOT’s point of contact for grant-related inquiries, can be reached at swinkler1@mdot.maryland.gov for further information and details.

The launch of the EV Charger Siting Tool and MDOT’s proactive approach in supporting its partners highlight Maryland’s commitment to embracing sustainable transportation solutions and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. By leveraging federal grants and strategically deploying EV charging infrastructure, Maryland aims to foster a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy independence.

As the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grants deadline approaches, stakeholders across Maryland are encouraged to take advantage of the EV Charger Siting Tool to identify prime locations for EV chargers and maximize their chances of securing federal funding. Through collaborative efforts and innovative tools, Maryland is poised to continue its leadership in electric vehicle infrastructure, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the state and the nation as a whole.

