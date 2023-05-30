LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, has announced that a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens will take place on Monday, June 5, 2023, at noon. The test will encompass St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties, including a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile radius of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant.

Citizens are urged to be aware of the scheduled testing and to relay this important information to their friends, family, and neighbors. The primary objective of this exercise is to ensure the proper operation of the siren system and to enhance public awareness of its functionality.

In the event of the sirens sounding at any other time outside of the scheduled testing, residents are advised to tune in to one of the local radio stations listed by the Emergency Alert System for relevant information and instructions.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety emphasizes the significance of being prepared for emergencies and knowing how to respond before, during, and after a crisis. The ability to act swiftly and efficiently can make a vital difference in such situations where seconds count.

To further enhance your preparedness and stay informed about emergency management, visit the official websites:

St. Mary’s County Emergency Management: stmaryscountymd.gov/em

Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management: calvertcountymd.gov/101/Emergency-Management

The upcoming test will encompass various areas, including Prince Frederick, Maryland, and will serve as an opportunity to evaluate the operational readiness of the alert and notification siren system.

The Division of Emergency Management encourages residents of Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Dorchester counties to be aware of the test and to share this information with others. The test will involve a three-minute activation of all sirens located within a 10-mile radius of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens need to understand that this is a planned exercise and not a cause for alarm.

The alert and notification siren system is crucial in emergency preparedness and response efforts. By conducting regular tests, emergency management authorities can identify any potential issues with the sirens and address them promptly. Furthermore, these tests help raise public awareness of the system, ensuring that residents are familiar with the signals and understand how to respond in case of an actual emergency.

If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune in to one of the local radio stations designated as Emergency Alert System stations. The listed stations, such as WKIK FM 102.9 MHz in California and WTOP FM 103.5 MHz in Frederick and Washington, D.C., will provide essential information and instructions to the public.

Emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility, and staying informed is vital to being prepared. By visiting the websites of the St. Mary’s County Emergency Management and the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, residents can access valuable resources and information to enhance their preparedness for potential emergencies.

The full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens in St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties on June 5th at noon represents a significant step toward bolstering the emergency management capabilities of the region. By participating in this test and sharing the information with others, residents can contribute to creating a safer and more resilient community.

