Waldorf, MD – Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a series of recent assault cases. On May 28 at 7:13 p.m., an unidentified woman was shot with a suspected airsoft or paintball gun while in the vicinity of Huntington Circle in Waldorf. The assailants, who remain at large, targeted the victim’s arms and legs in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

Authorities believe that the same suspects are responsible for a similar assault that occurred just minutes later. The assailants, driving a dark-colored four-door passenger car, fired shots at another unsuspecting victim. Law enforcement officers actively pursue leads and urge the public to come forward with any information that may assist in their investigation.

Officer Otey of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator on the case. Officer Otey can be reached at 301-609-3282 ext. 0771 for anyone with relevant information regarding the assault incidents. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Charles County Crime Solvers has provided alternative avenues for individuals who prefer to submit tips electronically. Tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app available on both Android and Apple devices. The app can be located by searching “P3tips” in the respective app stores.

Charles County Crime Solvers, a nonprofit organization, is committed to working alongside law enforcement agencies to solve crimes and keep communities safe. Their dedication to maintaining anonymity for tipsters has been crucial in numerous successful investigations.

The assault cases in Waldorf have raised concerns among residents, prompting community members to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement agencies in pursuing justice. The cash reward offered by Charles County Crime Solvers incentivizes individuals to provide crucial information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Authorities urge anyone knowledgeable about the incidents or the assailants’ identity to come forward promptly. The safety and well-being of the community depend on collective efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

As investigations continue, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to stay informed and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities. Together, the community can create a safer environment for all residents and help end these troubling assault cases.

The Charles County Crime Solvers cash reward is a testament to the community’s commitment to combating crime and fostering a secure environment for its residents. The organization remains hopeful that the reward will incentivize individuals with vital information to step forward, ultimately leading to resolving these assault cases and ensuring justice for the victims.

Like this: Like Loading...