LEXINGTON PARK, May 25, 2023 – A joint operation by the Criminal Investigations Division’s Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units, along with the Emergency Services Team, resulted in the execution of search and seizure warrants in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation a significant quantity of drugs and firearms.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

During the execution of the warrants, law enforcement officials discovered Christopher Jujuan Commodore, a 24-year-old resident of Lexington Park, in possession of a loaded Glock 23C semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. Additionally, Commodore was found with suspected oxycodone pills, suboxone strips, and a large quantity of marijuana, all in amounts that suggested distribution. A search of the residence uncovered cocaine and related packaging materials, further indicating involvement in drug distribution.

The law enforcement team also seized a loaded short-barreled AR-15, a loaded Taurus G3C semi-automatic handgun, two shotguns, and multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, including drum magazines and .556 caliber green tip ammunition. In light of the discoveries, Rahjon Jordan Adams, a 23-year-old Lexington Park resident, was apprehended alongside Commodore and both were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Rahjon Jordan Adams Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Christopher Jajuan Commodore Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Following their arrest, Commodore was charged with various offenses, including possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, buprenorphine, and cannabis, as well as firearm possession as a felon, illegal possession of ammunition, disorderly conduct, and possession of narcotics in conjunction with firearms. On the other hand, Adams faces charges of cocaine possession, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and firearm/drug trafficking crimes.

The successful operation not only resulted in the arrest of two individuals but also significantly disrupted the distribution of illicit drugs in Lexington Park. Authorities believe that Commodore and Adams were involved in a substantial drug distribution network, as evidenced by the quantities of drugs and the packaging materials found at the residence.

Law enforcement agencies, working in close collaboration, prioritize combating drug-related offenses and the illegal possession of firearms to ensure the safety and well-being of the community. Such operations serve as a solid deterrent to criminals involved in drug trafficking and the illegal firearms trade.

Residents of Lexington Park can be reassured by the diligence of their local authorities and their commitment to maintaining public safety. The successful execution of these search and seizure warrants highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and the dedication of law enforcement personnel to curbing the drug trade.

The Criminal Investigations Division’s Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units and the Emergency Services Team are to be commended for their efforts in dismantling this alleged drug distribution network and removing dangerous firearms from the streets. The arrests of Commodore and Adams send a clear message that criminal activities will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the full force of the law.

As the legal process progresses, authorities will continue investigating any potential connections to other criminal networks and individuals involved in drug trafficking and firearms offenses. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies remains vital in ensuring the safety and security of the Lexington Park community.

