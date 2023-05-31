28-year-old Devon Everett Dyson, a resident of Newburg Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Bel Alton, MD – In a swift response to a reported burglary in progress, patrol officers successfully apprehended a suspect in the early hours of May 29. The incident occurred at a hotel in the 9300 block of Crain Highway.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had entered a room through an unsecured window and attempted to gain access to several other rooms. The quick action of law enforcement officers resulted in the suspect’s capture without any further incident.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 3:16 a.m., prompting an immediate response to the scene. Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and began assessing the situation. The suspect was soon spotted leaving the rear of the building, allowing officers to intercept and apprehend him effectively.

The arrested individual has been identified as 28-year-old Devon Everett Dyson, a resident of Newburg. Dyson now faces burglary charges, malicious property destruction, and other related offenses. Remarkably, a routine computer check revealed that Dyson was also subject to two active warrants, further complicating his legal situation.

Following his arrest, Dyson was presented before a judge on May 30. The judge subsequently ordered that Dyson be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. As investigations into the incident continue, authorities are working diligently to gather additional evidence and uncover any potential connections Dyson may have had with previous criminal activities.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has assigned PFC Sady to lead the investigation. PFC Sady’s experience and expertise will prove valuable in piecing together the events of the burglary and ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to bring Dyson to justice.

Burglaries remain a significant concern for both residents and businesses in the area, and law enforcement agencies continually strive to maintain the safety and security of the community. The swift response and successful apprehension of the suspect in this incident exemplify the dedication and professionalism of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities urge anyone with additional information related to the case or other suspicious activities to come forward and assist in ongoing investigations. Cooperation from the public is crucial in combatting crime and maintaining a safe environment for all residents.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office commends the patrol officers involved in the operation for their quick thinking and efficient response. Their actions demonstrate the importance of timely reporting and citizens’ vital role in helping law enforcement safeguard their communities.

