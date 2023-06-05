A bride-to-be from Southern Maryland received an unexpected wedding gift when she won a $100,000 lottery prize while picking up snacks for a movie night with her future spouse. The lucky winner, who is named “Locke & Key,” has been a devoted Maryland Lottery player and was thrilled by her stroke of luck.

“Locke & Key” shared that she stopped by Dash In #099 in Leonardtown to purchase snacks for the evening. She also bought her usual $20 worth of Lottery games along with the snacks. Although none of her scratch-off tickets were winners, her luck turned around when she played the last game, a $10 FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler ticket, which was one of her favorites. A lucky bride-to-be from Southern Maryland plans to use some of her $100,000 FAST PLAY prize on a wedding celebration and honeymoon. Credit: Maryland Lottery

To her astonishment, “Locke & Key” realized that she had won the game’s $100,000 top prize. Overwhelmed with joy, she exclaimed, “I was ecstatic! I sat in my car staring at the ticket, I couldn’t believe it.”

Eager to share the news, “Locke & Key” immediately called her future spouse to let them in on the exciting development. Winning this substantial sum couldn’t have come at a better time, as she was just a week away from marrying the love of her life. She plans to save most of the prize money, invest it wisely, and use a portion to finance her dream wedding celebration and honeymoon. Additionally, she intends to spoil her beloved dog with many toys and treats.

The fortunate ticket was purchased at Dash In #099, situated at 26065 Pt. Lookout Road in St. Mary’s County. As a result of selling the $100,000 top-prize winning ticket, the store will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

“Locke & Key” was the fourth lucky player to claim the top prize in this game, starting on January 17, 2022. However, there are still 20 unclaimed top prizes of the same value and 17 remaining prizes of $50,000.

This unexpected windfall has undoubtedly added extra excitement to “Locke & Key’s” upcoming wedding and signifies a promising start to her journey as a married couple. With her financial burden eased, she can now focus on creating cherished memories and embarking on a bright future with her soon-to-be spouse.

The Maryland Lottery offers various games and opportunities for players to try their luck. With the potential for significant prizes and the chance to turn dreams into reality, players across the state eagerly await their chance to claim their own life-changing victories.

