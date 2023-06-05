PIKESVILLE, MD – Maryland State Police have warned residents about an ongoing phone scam in which scammers impersonate law enforcement officers. Multiple reports have been received detailing attempts by callers to obtain financial information or money from unsuspecting victims. The imposters claim to be state troopers or police officers, using various tactics to manipulate their targets.

Some callers use real law enforcement officers’ names, aiming to gain their potential victims’ trust. However, it is important to note that the Maryland State Police does not engage in such activities or request money from individuals under any circumstances. Residents are advised to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited phone calls and be aware of the following tips to protect themselves from falling victim to this scam:

Do not disclose personal identifying information over the phone unless you have verified the source. Do not provide payment information over the phone unless you have verified the source. Understand that legitimate law enforcement agencies will never call or request money for fines, arrest warrants, fundraisers, or other reasons. If you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call, independently look up the unit, group, or barrack the caller claims to be associated with and contact the listed number directly. If you suspect that you have already provided information to a scammer, you must notify your financial institutions promptly.

If you have fallen victim to this phone scam, it is highly recommended that you contact your local police department or the Maryland State Police barrack serving your area. Additionally, if you believe you have been targeted by any form of online crime, filing a complaint at ic3.gov is advised.

Phone scams are a prevalent threat, and scammers often employ sophisticated tactics to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Authorities are diligently working to investigate these cases and bring the perpetrators to justice. By staying informed and following the provided guidelines, Maryland residents can minimize the risk of falling victim to such scams.

To stay updated on the latest news and alerts from the Maryland State Police regarding scams and other safety concerns, individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the department regularly.

Remember, your personal information and financial security are of utmost importance. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to help protect yourself and others from falling prey to phone scams.

