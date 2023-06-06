Lusby, Calvert County – On Monday, June 5, 2023, an armed robbery occurred at Ranch Liquors, located at 246 Town Square Drive in Lusby. The incident was reported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau at 12:36 p.m., prompting an immediate response from deputies.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies confirmed that an armed robbery had indeed occurred. The Criminal Investigative Bureau detectives were subsequently called in to assume investigation control. The preliminary findings of their investigation shed light on the events surrounding the robbery.

According to the detectives, an adult male, described as having a tan complexion, standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing over 200 pounds, with black hair, entered the store. The suspect wore a medical-style face mask, a navy blue Gap sweatshirt, black latex gloves, and dark-colored shoes. The individual then pointed a handgun at the store employees and demanded cash from the register.

Under the threat of the armed suspect, the employees complied, and an undisclosed amount of cash was handed over. Following the successful robbery, the suspect quickly fled toward Town Square Drive, swiftly escaping from the scene.

To gather more information about the incident and the suspect involved, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is contacting the public for assistance. Detective W. McDowell is spearheading the investigation and can be contacted at Wyatt.McDowell@calvertcountymd.gov.

The Sheriff’s Office also encourages individuals with relevant information to use the anonymous ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be downloaded from https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678. Additionally, tips can be emailed to ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.

The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officials working diligently to identify and apprehend the suspect. Any information the public provides is vital in helping the detectives progress with their inquiries.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office urges all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement promptly. The safety and security of the community are paramount, and by working together, we can ensure that justice is served and that such criminal acts are swiftly addressed.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as new information becomes available.

