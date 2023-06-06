Lexington Park, MD – Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing solutions, is gearing up for its annual Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk fundraiser. The event, scheduled for June 10th at the Lexington Manor Passive Park, aims to support the organization’s Veteran Critical Repair Program and its ongoing efforts in affordable housing.

With over 100 veterans and their families benefiting from the Veteran Critical Repair Program, Patuxent Habitat for Humanity has made a significant impact in the community. The program focuses on critical home repairs, ensuring that veterans can reside safely in their homes. From mold remediation to installing wheelchair ramps and handicapped accessible fixtures, the organization has worked diligently to improve the living conditions for disabled veterans.

In addition to the Veteran Critical Repair Program, the funds raised through the Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk will also contribute to Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s affordable housing program. Over the years, the organization has constructed 21 homes in St. Mary’s and Calvert County, providing families with a place to call their own.

To learn more about the Affordable Home Program or register for the event, interested participants can visit the Patuxent Habitat for Humanity website at www.patuxenthabitat.org. Registration can also be completed on the day of the event, with tickets priced at $35.00.

“We invite everyone in the community to join us in this fundraising endeavor,” said a spokesperson for Patuxent Habitat for Humanity. “By participating in the Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk, you not only support our missions but also contribute to the betterment of our community.”

The organization expressed deep gratitude to the sponsors whose support makes the event possible. Sponsors include Ron Bailey Photo Productions, Community Bank of The Chesapeake, Tammy Gladstone/State Farm, Target, Toyota of Southern MD, Duncan Dee-Jays, Printing Press, Quality Built Homes, Chesapeake Custom Embroidery, Coldwell Banker/Jay Lilly Real Estate, Hilltop Sign & Graphics, Williams, McClernan & Stack, BJ’s, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Mission BBQ, Outback, Weis Markets, Walmart, Wa-Wa, and The Tackle Box. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity also acknowledged individual donors who preferred to remain anonymous.

The Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk not only serves as a means of raising funds but also fosters community engagement. By participating, individuals can actively contribute to the construction of a stronger and more inclusive community. For further inquiries, interested individuals can reach out to Laurie at laurie@patuxenthabitat.org or call 301-863-6227 x16.

Make a difference and help build a brighter future by joining Patuxent Habitat for Humanity in their Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk. Together, we can create lasting change and provide support to our local veterans and families in need of safe and affordable housing.

