Lusby, Maryland – On May 31, 2023, the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) made a significant drug seizure following a traffic stop in Lusby. Detectives from the CIB observed a burgundy Chevrolet Trailblazer with Maryland registration traveling northbound on Route 4 when they noticed a traffic violation. Acting swiftly, the detectives initiated a traffic stop near White Sands Drive.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Avery Dionnie Wills, Jr. from Brandywine, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. During the traffic stop, Detective B. DeLeon and his K9 partner, Rico, conducted a K9 sniff of the Trailblazer. The highly trained dog promptly gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics, prompting further action. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office 26-year-old Avery Dionnie Wills, Jr. from Brandywine Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Following the positive alert from K9 Rico, detectives had probable cause to search the vehicle. This search led to the discovery of a substantial amount of suspected narcotics and related paraphernalia. The evidence recovered from the scene includes approximately 18 grams of suspected cocaine, 12.6 grams of suspected marijuana, 47.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, and multiple cellular telephones.

Due to the overwhelming evidence, Wills was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Authorities have filed appropriate charges against him, taking into account the severity and variety of drugs found in his possession.

The arrest and seizure highlight the continued efforts of the CIB’s Drug Enforcement Unit to combat drug trafficking and distribution in the region. Law enforcement agencies have been diligently working to identify and apprehend individuals involved in the illegal drug trade to protect the community from the detrimental effects of drug abuse.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of thousands of dollars, emphasizing the significant impact of this operation on the local drug market. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, will continue their relentless pursuit of drug traffickers and suppliers to ensure a safer environment for all residents.

As the legal proceedings against Wills move forward, law enforcement agencies are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. The public’s assistance plays a vital role in assisting authorities to dismantle drug networks and protect the community from the dangers associated with drug abuse.

