Prince Frederick, Maryland – In an effort to alleviate hunger in the local community, the Prince Frederick Giant Food store has chosen Calvert Meals on Wheels (CMOW) as the beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of January. Customers can contribute to fighting hunger through this program by purchasing specially designated bouquets.

Giant Foods introduced the Bloomin’4Good Program in July 2021. Under this initiative, a different local hunger organization is selected each month at every Giant Food location to benefit from the sale of the Bloomin’4Good Bouquet. For January, CMOW was chosen by the Prince Frederick Giant Food store, which is located at 655 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Throughout the month, CMOW received a $1 donation for every $12.99 Bloomin’4Good Bouquet sold at this particular store.

Shirl Hendley, President CMOW, 4th from left; John Purdy, Manager, Prince Fredrick Giant, sixth from left Credit: Calvert Meals on Wheels

Shirl Hendley, the President of CMOW, expressed her gratitude for the $91.00 donation, which marked the highest amount raised through the program thus far. She commended the Prince Frederick Giant Food store for their commitment to eradicating food insecurity in the community and for supporting homebound seniors. Hendley stated, “We thank the Prince Frederick Giant Food for their commitment to end food insecurity in our community and help homebound seniors.”

John Purdy, the Manager at the Prince Frederick Giant Food store, emphasized their dedication to supporting the local community and expressed gratitude for the work carried out by CMOW. He affirmed, “As a part of the community, we are happy to support homebound seniors and thank CMOW for their work. We look forward to working with them in the future.”

CMOW, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Prince Frederick, Maryland, has served the community since its establishment in 1982. Their mission is to give homebound seniors nutritious meals and a warm smile five days a week. To learn more about CMOW and its initiatives, visit their website at www.calvertmealsonwheels.org or find them on Facebook@calvertmealsonwheels.

For further details about the Giant Food Bloomin’4 Good Program, including its objectives and impact, please visit giantfood.bloomin4good.com. Through their ongoing commitment to fighting hunger, Giant Food continues to make a significant difference in local communities across the region.

As the Bloomin’4Good Program gains momentum, more organizations and individuals are becoming involved in the fight against hunger. By supporting programs like these, individuals can contribute to the well-being of their communities and bring hope to those facing food insecurity. The Prince Frederick Giant Food store’s selection of CMOW as the January beneficiary highlights the importance of collective efforts in combating hunger. It demonstrates the positive impact that businesses and nonprofits can achieve when they come together for a shared cause.

As the program continues to expand, Giant Food remains committed to its mission of addressing hunger in local communities. By partnering with organizations like CMOW, they are making a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable populations, particularly homebound seniors who often face challenges in accessing nutritious meals. The Bloomin’4Good Program serves as a reminder that even a small gesture, such as purchasing a bouquet, can significantly impact the lives of those in need.

Individuals are encouraged to visit their local Giant Food store and participate in the Bloomin’4Good Program to support future beneficiaries and contribute to the fight against hunger. By standing together and fostering a sense of community, it is possible to create a brighter future where everyone has access to nutritious meals and a renewed sense of hope.

