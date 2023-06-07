Charles County, MD – The Charles County Housing Authority Division has announced the opening of applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List lottery. Interested individuals and families can submit their applications online starting Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

The online application portal can be accessed at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/MD1338-4122.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is designed to assist eligible low-income households in securing affordable and decent housing. Preference will be given to elderly, disabled, and veteran households and individuals who live or work in Charles County. It is important to note that there is no advantage to applying early, as the selection process is conducted through a lottery system.

A total of 500 applicants will be randomly selected through the lottery process and added to the Charles County Department of Community Services Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List. These individuals will be contacted later for enrollment into the program. The lottery results and application status will be available online on August 1, 2023, at www.WaitListCheck.com. Those who are not selected must reapply when the list reopens.

Applying for the program is easy and accessible to everyone. Applicants can use any computer, tablet, or smartphone with internet access to submit their applications. Free Wi-Fi is available for those without internet access at locations such as the Charles County Public Library parking lots and various public businesses. However, it is important to note that paper and digital applications will not be available, and all submissions must be made online.

Individuals and families can include all eligible members on a single application. To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older or be an emancipated minor as defined by law. Applicants selected for the waiting list must meet all eligibility requirements and preferences during application and enrollment.

For individuals with disabilities who require assistance in completing the online application, a dedicated helpline has been established. They can call 301-934-0116 no later than Friday, June 23, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. to receive a referral for assistance. Additionally, citizens with special needs can contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

The Charles County Housing Authority Division is committed to providing affordable housing opportunities to its residents. By opening the Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List lottery, the division aims to address the housing needs of low-income individuals and families in the community. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/MD1338-4122 for further information and updates.

