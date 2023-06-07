In a remarkable show of dedication and compassion, rising junior Emilie Garrabrant and her Fly4aCure team have significantly impacted the fight against blood cancers. Their unwavering commitment to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign resulted in an impressive collective fundraising total of over $88,535. The funds raised will directly support LLS’s mission to find a cure for these devastating diseases.

The Fly4aCure team, led by Emilie Garrabrant, poured countless hours into their fundraising efforts, demonstrating an inspiring level of determination. Their remarkable achievement highlights their own selflessness and serves as a testament to the power of community and the potential for positive change.

Reflecting on the team’s success, Emilie Garrabrant expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to their cause. She stated, “We are incredibly humbled by the overwhelming support we received from our community. It is heartwarming to witness the collective effort put forth by so many individuals who share our commitment to fighting blood cancers.”

The fundraising efforts of the Fly4aCure team were not in isolation. They were part of a larger collective endeavor involving 80 teams across the Mid-Atlantic Region. Together, these teams successfully raised over $4 million, showcasing the tremendous impact that can be achieved when communities come together for a common cause.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, a renowned organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers, expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the Fly4aCure team and all the participating teams. The funds raised will go directly towards supporting innovative research, providing patient support services, and advocating for improved healthcare policies.

The Student Visionaries of the Year campaign, organized by LLS, encourages young individuals to step up and make a difference in the fight against blood cancers. It provides a platform for students to engage in fundraising activities, spread awareness, and support research initiatives.

Emilie Garrabrant and her team’s outstanding achievement showcases their philanthropic spirit and highlights the youth’s collective power. By dedicating their time and effort to this cause, they have raised an impressive amount of funds and created a ripple effect, inspiring others to join the fight against blood cancers.

As the Fly4aCure team celebrates their remarkable accomplishment, they remain committed to the ongoing battle against blood cancers. Their extraordinary fundraising efforts have set a shining example for others to follow, reminding us all that even the smallest contributions can significantly impact when driven by passion and unity.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Fly4aCure team sincerely thank everyone who supported their cause. Together, they bring hope to countless individuals affected by blood cancers and pave the way for a brighter future.

