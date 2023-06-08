St. Mary’s County, MD – In an exciting turn of events, the Fast Play Home Run Riches game has reached new heights as a lucky player snatched a massive $132,989 jackpot on Wednesday, June 7. This remarkable win marks the fifth winning ticket sold in the exhilarating $5 game, further fueling the frenzy surrounding this progressive jackpot game.

The fortunate ticket was purchased at Harris Teeter #487, nestled in the heart of California, Md., specifically at 44900 St. Andrews Church Road. As news of the victorious player spread like wildfire, lottery officials wasted no time urging the winner to safeguard their fortune by promptly signing the back of the ticket and storing it securely. It’s worth noting that winners have a generous 182-day window from the date of their victory to claim their prize.

Comprehensive instructions for in-person or mail-in claims can be found on the official website for those seeking guidance on prize redemption procedures. It’s important to highlight that prizes exceeding $25,000 necessitate either a mail-in submission or a visit to the Lottery headquarters situated in the Montgomery Park Business Center at 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, Baltimore. However, it’s essential to note that the Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore currently operates by appointment only, with no walk-ins allowed. To schedule an appointment, interested individuals can visit the provided link.

The Fast Play Home Run Riches game stands out due to its progressive jackpot feature, commencing at a respectable $40,000 and increasing with the sale of each ticket until a triumphant ticket holder emerges. There are still an impressive 15 progressive jackpots awaiting their rightful owners in this enthralling game.

In addition to the primary allure of the progressive jackpot, Home Run Riches also offers a captivating second-chance promotion, granting players a shot at prizes ranging from $500 to a staggering $50,000. To further elevate the excitement, three more drawings remain for participants to win the coveted title of Contestant of the Game. This accolade bestows $500 upon the chosen player for their selection during a specific Orioles game. It rewards them with an additional $500 for every home run hit by the Orioles during that game. As the season nears its climax, the final drawing on August 28 will present a grand prize worth an impressive $50,000.

The Fast Play Home Run Riches game has captivated players with its promise of life-changing jackpots, and the recent win of $132,989 serves as a testament to the game’s thrilling potential. With 15 progressive jackpots still up for grabs, eager players are encouraged to seize the opportunity and test their luck in this exhilarating game. As the season unfolds, anticipation grows for the remaining drawings and the final chance to claim the extraordinary $50,000 prize.

