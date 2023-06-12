The state of Maryland has launched the Connected Devices Program (MD-CDP) to promote digital equity and inclusion. The program aims to provide qualifying families with new devices that are enabled with internet connectivity, offering them access to online resources and opportunities. Under the initiative, eligible families can receive a free Chromebook per address.

Running from June to October, the MD-CDP will offer appointments at various locations, including branches of the Charles County Public Library and the Nanjemoy, Indian Head, and Piccowaxen community centers. To facilitate transportation, VanGo will stop at most appointment locations on the designated application dates, although the Piccowaxen location does not have a VanGo stop.

To access the schedule, locations, and additional information about the program, interested individuals can visit the Charles County Government’s Department of Community Services official website at https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/departments/community-services.

The relevant information about the Connected Devices Program can be found by scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Families requiring internet access can also inquire about the service during their scheduled appointment. Once approved, distributors will collect the necessary information, including the name and address, before releasing the Chromebook to the families.

To qualify for the program, families must meet certain criteria. The household’s income should be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or the household must be participating in government assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or other eligible programs. Additionally, eligible individuals must provide proof of residence in Charles County, Maryland.

For further information about the Connected Devices Program, individuals can contact the program coordinators by calling 301-934-9305 or emailing CCACCYF-LMB@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

The launch of the Connected Devices Program reflects Maryland’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all residents have access to the resources and opportunities offered by the Internet. The program aims to empower individuals and promote digital inclusion across the state by providing qualifying families with free Chromebooks and internet connectivity. With the support of the MD-CDP, more families will be able to access educational materials, job opportunities, and other essential online services, ultimately fostering a more equitable and connected society.

