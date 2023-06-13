WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation following the discovery of a body on June 9 at approximately 6:40 p.m. A passerby found the body near the power lines on Holly Spring Drive in Waldorf, Maryland. Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene, and the body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The body has been identified as Danielle Denise Moss, a 30-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., who was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police Department in April 2023. The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the manner of death to be a homicide, although the specific cause of death has not been disclosed.

Credit: MPD

To aid in the investigation, detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are collaborating with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. However, no additional details related to the case have been released at this time.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation. Detective Worley can be reached at 301-609-6518. Charles County Crime Solvers offers a hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS for those who wish to remain anonymous. Additionally, tips can be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation into the murder of Danielle Denise Moss is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. As detectives continue to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses, they are hopeful that community cooperation will play a vital role in uncovering the truth behind this tragic incident.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. The collaborative efforts between various law enforcement agencies demonstrate the commitment to solving this case and providing closure for Moss’s family and the community at large.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging anyone with even the smallest piece of information to come forward. Through the collective effort of law enforcement and the community, justice can be served, and the memory of Danielle Denise Moss can be honored.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to the case. By working together, the community can contribute to a safer environment and help prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

While the investigation continues, the focus remains on bringing justice to Danielle Denise Moss and her loved ones.

