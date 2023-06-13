Waldorf, Maryland – A man was left seriously injured after being shot during a robbery in the 3000 block of October Place on the evening of June 11.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex, where the victim was approached by an unidentified male who produced a firearm and demanded valuables. A struggle ensued, leading to the suspect firing the weapon and inflicting gunshot wounds on the victim. Law enforcement officers responded to the scene promptly and transported the injured man to a local hospital for immediate medical attention.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by authorities, the victim was in the apartment complex parking lot when the suspect, described as a heavyset black male with long hair, approached him and initiated the robbery. The victim resisted, resulting in a physical altercation that escalated when the suspect discharged the firearm, striking the victim. The motive behind the incident remains under investigation.

Local law enforcement agencies have deployed additional resources to pursue leads and apprehend the suspect responsible for this violent crime. Detective Beach is spearheading the investigation and can be reached at 301-609-6513 for anyone with relevant information that could aid in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

Authorities are urging community members to come forward with any information they may have regarding the incident. Charles County Crime Solvers is actively seeking tips and offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the perpetrator’s arrest. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective Beach at 301-609-6513 or provide an anonymous tip to Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Together, we can help make our communities safer and hold those responsible for such acts of violence accountable.

