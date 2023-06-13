Waldorf, Maryland – A lucky Maryland Lottery player from Waldorf is celebrating after claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize last week. The winner, a combat veteran who prefers to remain anonymous, expressed his astonishment at the unexpected windfall.

“To me, this win is a miracle,” the delighted winner said while sitting in the Winner’s Circle at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “It doesn’t matter how people treat you; if you’re going to win, you’re going to win.”

The Charles County resident, aged 39, purchased the winning ticket for the Lottery’s anniversary game, called 50 Years!, at Foods Inn located at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf. With his newfound wealth, he intends to stabilize his financial situation and extend a helping hand to the people in his life who are in need.

The 50 Years! Instant Ticket, which debuted in February, offered nine $100,000 prizes, out of which six are still unclaimed. Additionally, there are two remaining top prizes of $5 million, three $50,000 prizes, and 53 prizes worth $10,000 each.

Since its release, the $50 game has soared in popularity and quickly ascended to the top position on the Maryland Lottery’s scratch-off ticket list. It claimed the No.1 spot during the last week of February and has successfully maintained its rank ever since.

Lottery officials have reported a surge in interest and ticket sales for 50 Years! Game, primarily due to the enticing prizes it offers. With the chance to win substantial amounts of money, players have flocked to retailers nationwide to try their luck.

“The $50 price point is a new and exciting addition to our scratch-off ticket offerings,” Maryland Lottery spokesperson Jane Johnson stated. “It provides players with a unique opportunity to win larger prizes and adds an element of excitement to their gaming experience.”

The popularity of the 50 Years! Scratch-off games can also be attributed to the allure of their remaining top prizes. With two chances to win a life-changing $5 million, players eagerly purchase tickets, hoping to strike it rich.

Maryland Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to act swiftly if they wish to participate in the game, as only a limited number of tickets are available. The scratch-off tickets can be purchased at authorized retailers throughout the state or through the Maryland Lottery’s official website.

Lottery officials remind players to play responsibly and within their means. While winning a substantial prize is undoubtedly exciting, it is crucial to remember that lottery games are based on chance, and the odds of winning depend on the number of tickets sold.

As for Waldorf’s recent $100,000 winner, he continues to savor his good fortune. With his financial future now secure, he plans to impact the lives of those around him positively.

The Maryland Lottery remains committed to providing entertaining games and substantial prizes, bringing joy and excitement to players nationwide. Whether it’s a $5 instant win or a life-changing multimillion-dollar jackpot, the Lottery continues to fulfill dreams and change lives.

For more information on the Maryland Lottery, current games, and upcoming promotions, please visit their official website at www.mdlottery.com.

