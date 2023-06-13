Solomons Island, MD – Summertime temperatures have brought a bounty of fish to the rivers, creeks, and the Bay, delighting local anglers. Spot, a popular summer visitor from the Atlantic Ocean, has made its presence known, with good catches reported from various fishing spots, including Solomons Island, Point Lookout, Piney Point in the Potomac, and many other locations. Although currently small in size, these spot are expected to increase and reach optimal eating size just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations. Anglers have had success using bloodworms, Fishbites, bits of shrimp, and squid as bait to lure these fish.

White perch, another summertime favorite, have also entered their peak season. Anglers have reported finding schools of white perch in their usual haunts, such as favorite creeks, and have had luck catching them using orange Beetle Spin lures. Tiny redfish have been spotted in the streams as well, adding to the excitement. The Tackle Box Big Perch Contest has seen some impressive entries, with a 13 ½ inch monster caught near Solomons Island currently holding the top spot. A day of family fun like this is priceless. Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Largemouth bass love those red square lipped , chubby crank baits Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Perch take lures and bait in the rivers and creeks. Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Speckled trout are in all their summer haunts. Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Tiny spot are everywhere. Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Ian Webber landed this outsized 13 1/2 inch perch at Solomon’s Island Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Robert Evans and his 12 1/2 inch white perch from Chaptico. Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Ken Lamb with perch from Tuesday afternoon from a Patuxent creek. They love those small spinner baits. Spot were reported from Solomons Pier Tuesday night. One party caught 60 at about 6 inches. Others did as well ,often getting them two at the time on double hook bottom rigs. Bloodworms, lug worms, and fishbites are best bait. Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox Ken Lamb with string of perch from last Saturday. Beetle Spins in local creek. Credit: Ken Lamb, The Tacklebox

Rockfish, a popular target for both lure casters and trollers, have been particularly active in the shallows and deeper holes of the rivers. Some lucky anglers witnessed schooled stripers breaking near the PR Buoy at the mouth of the Patuxent River late Sunday evening. The rockfish caught so far have ranged between 22 and 24 inches, making them ideal for those looking for a satisfying catch.

Catfish, a staple in these waters, continue to be plentiful up the rivers, providing anglers with another option for a successful fishing outing.

Reports have also surfaced regarding speckled trout and slot redfish near Drum Point in the mouth of the Patuxent. Additionally, chopper bluefish weighing between three and ten pounds have been making sporadic appearances, adding variety to the catches. One impressive bull red measuring 34 inches was reportedly caught off Cove Point, showcasing the potential for larger, trophy-worthy catches.

Anglers are hopeful that the current spot run will lead to an abundance of bluefish and striped bass populations throughout the season, promising exciting fishing opportunities in the coming weeks.

While fish continue to dominate the scene, skate have also been making waves in Smith Creek as they search for mano clams, stirring up the bottom in their quest.

As for other sought-after species, there is no news yet on the arrival of Cobia, as the season is set to begin on June 15. However, enthusiasts will be pleased to know that The Tackle Box has live eels available, ensuring they are prepared for the opening of Cobia season.

Lastly, crab enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear that crabs are now in full summertime mode, presenting a perfect opportunity to indulge in this seasonal delicacy. As the saying goes, “Catch ’em while you can,” as these crustaceans are sure to make a delectable addition to any seafood feast.

With the abundance of fish species currently available and the promise of more to come, local anglers have ample reasons to hit the waters and enjoy a fruitful fishing season. Whether targeting spot, perch, rockfish, or exploring the possibility of encountering elusive Cobia, the opportunities for memorable fishing experiences are certainly plentiful.

Ken Lamb of St. Mary’s Tackle Box provided information about the Fishing Report.

