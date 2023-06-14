With summer in full swing, many look forward to basking in the sun and enjoying a good book. Whether you’re lounging on a hammock, reclining on a lawn chair, or relaxing at the beach, reading is the perfect companion for those lazy summer days. To help you curate your summer reading list, we’ve enlisted the expertise of coworkers, fellow naturalists, and book nerds to compile a selection of beloved titles that will captivate you and inspire the young readers in your life. From award-winning fiction to fun-filled nonfiction, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Deborah Underwood’s “Outside In” offers a compelling tale for those seeking a captivating story that will keep readers hooked from beginning to end. This award-winning fiction is a must-read for those who enjoy immersing themselves in the world of imagination and adventure.

If you’re more inclined toward nonfiction, Jennifer Grant’s “Finding Calm In Nature: A Guide For Mindful Kids” is the perfect choice. This insightful book provides a guide to help young readers find serenity and tranquility through connecting with nature, making it an ideal read for those seeking a peaceful escape.

For lovers of classics, “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McClosky is a timeless treasure. This heartwarming story, filled with nostalgic charm, follows the adventures of a young girl and a bear cub as they both search for blueberries. It’s a delightful choice for readers of all ages.

Environmental awareness is of utmost importance today, and Susan Hood’s “The Last Straw: Kids vs. Plastics” offers a thought-provoking perspective on the issue. This book encourages young readers to take action against plastic pollution, making it a powerful resource for fostering a sense of environmental responsibility.

If you want to inspire little environmentalists, “Big Ideas for Little Environmentalists: Restoration” by Maureen McQuerry with Wangari Maathai is a fantastic pick. This book provides young readers with the tools and knowledge to positively impact the world around them, promoting a sense of stewardship for the environment.

Turning our attention to local endangered species, “Scoots, The Bog Turtle” by Judy Cutchins, Ginny Johnston, and Francis Smith sheds light on the plight of these fascinating creatures. This book raises awareness about the importance of conserving endangered species through captivating storytelling and beautiful illustrations.

For those seeking poetic inspiration, Olive A. Wadsworth’s “Over In The Meadow” offers a classic counting rhyme with multiple illustrated versions to choose from. This enchanting book introduces young readers to the wonders of nature while engaging them with rhythmic verse.

Food enthusiasts and aspiring gardeners will find delight in the “Food Heroes Series” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin. This series celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of food and agriculture, inspiring young readers to develop a deeper appreciation for the food they eat and the people behind it.

Bird lovers will be captivated by “Owl Babies” by Martin Wadell, a heartwarming story that explores the bond between three owl siblings. This beautifully illustrated book will ignite a love for our feathered friends.

If creepy crawlies pique your interest, “26 Things That Bug Me, a Special ABC” by Mike Raupp provides a fun and educational journey through the world of insects. This book is a delightful way to introduce young readers to the fascinating creatures that often reside in our own backyards.

“Diary of a Spider” by Doreen Cronin is a must-read for a whimsical adventure. This witty and imaginative tale follows the life of a spider as he navigates the challenges and joys of being

