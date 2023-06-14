YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WY – The U.S. Postal Service held a first-day-of-issue ceremony at the Canyon Visitor Education Center in Yellowstone National Park, unveiling 12 stunning Waterfall Forever stamps. Each stamp features a captivating photograph of a waterfall, accompanied by its name and the state where it is located. The ceremony, attended by officials and nature enthusiasts, celebrated waterfalls’ beauty and significance in the natural world.

Michael J. Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service, expressed the agency’s pride in commemorating the natural world through stamps. He stated, “These gorgeous new stamps will bring the beauty of these waterfalls to millions of people who will see them on the cards and letters they receive in their mailboxes.”

The event witnessed the presence of Leonard Carlman, the master of ceremonies; Cameron “Cam” Sholly, the Yellowstone National Park superintendent; Kenneth Keifer, the photographer of the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River stamp; and Carol Quinn, a Yellowstone supervisory park ranger.

With their diverse shapes and sizes, waterfalls represent some of nature’s most breathtaking wonders. The U.S. Postal Service aims to celebrate the variety and beauty of waterfalls with these 12 new stamps, each capturing the essence of a unique waterfall.

Waterfalls are formed when a river or stream flows over a near-vertical rocky ledge or cliff, creating a majestic cascade into rocks or a pool below. They can be categorized based on volume, height, width, and how the water falls.

Plunge waterfalls, characterized by a vertical descent without contact with the cliff face, are one of the most well-known types—some plunge waterfalls exhibit caverns carved by earlier erosion. Fan waterfalls resemble the shape of a fan as the water gracefully spreads down the rocks. Cascade waterfalls break into smaller falls as they descend over a slope of rocks and boulders. On the other hand, cataract waterfalls feature large volumes of fast-moving water plummeting over a cliff, creating a waterfall of significant size and power.

Apart from their visual appeal, waterfalls also entice visitors with the soothing sounds of falling water, ranging from melodic trickles to thunderous roars.

The 12 waterfalls showcased on the stamps represent the diverse types found across the United States. Here are some of the featured waterfalls:

Deer Creek Falls, located in Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, plunges 180 feet into a pool at its base. While it is a strenuous hike for experienced desert backpackers, it is also accessible for rafting trips along the Colorado River.

Nevada Fall, situated in Yosemite National Park, CA, is one of the park’s numerous waterfalls. Flowing adjacent to the dramatic granite dome Liberty Cap, it drops 594 feet along the mountainside.

Harrison Wright Falls, found in Ricketts Glen State Park, PA, cascades 27 feet over a rock ledge, creating a curtain-like fall that flows into a large pool below.

The Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, situated in Yellowstone National Park, WY, boasts a remarkable 308-foot drop. With its sheer volume of water, it is one of the most powerful waterfalls in the United States, nearly twice the height of Niagara Falls.

Waimoku Falls, a Haleakal? National Park, HI highlights, features a dramatic 400-foot drop-down sheer lava rock.

Stewart Falls, located in Mount Timpanogos Wilderness, UT, flows in two tiers, standing over 200 feet tall. Popularly known as Stewarts Cascades, it offers a moderate yet slightly steep hike along a lovely forest trail on the east side of Mount Timpanogos.

Niagara Falls, one of North America’s natural wonders, is prominently featured among the stamps. With its immense force, a staggering 3,160 tons of water flows over the falls every second, leaving visitors in awe.

Dark Hollow Falls, located in Shenandoah National Park, VA, plunges 70 feet over a series of drops, making it a popular subject for photographers exploring the park’s picturesque landscapes.

Grotto Falls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN, stands out as the only waterfall in the park with a hiking trail behind the veil of falling water. This 25-foot falls is a highlight of one of the park’s most popular hikes.

Sunbeam Falls, situated in Mount Rainier National Park, WA, may not be the tallest waterfall, but it captivates with its picturesque cascades flowing over a series of rock ledges. The falls are awe-inspiring when fed by snowmelt.

LaSalle Canyon Waterfall, found in Starved Rock State Park, IL, features a 25-foot fall that grants access behind its captivating water curtain. The frozen waterfall takes on beautiful and alluring shapes in winter along the rocks.

The Upper Falls, located along the Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, offers a moderate hike from the parkway. Cascading 60 feet down a steep rock face, the falls create a mist that nourishes a variety of ferns and wildflowers.

While each waterfall possesses its own unique charm, they all evoke positive emotions in those who witness them. Whether it’s the serenity instilled by a gentle cascade or the awe inspired by an immense cataract, these natural wonders have the power to captivate and uplift.

The stamp artwork, featuring a dozen designs, showcases photographs representing just a fraction of the many remarkable waterfalls in the United States. The first row of stamps includes Deer Creek Falls in Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, photographed by Sandra Woods; Nevada Fall in Yosemite National Park, CA, captured by Quang-Tuan Luong; Harrison Wright Falls in Ricketts Glen State Park, PA; and the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park, WY, photographed by Kenneth Keifer.

The second row showcases Waimoku Falls in Haleakal? National Park, HI, also photographed by Quang-Tuan Luong; Stewart Falls in Mount Timpanogos Wilderness, UT, captured by Nicole Nugent; Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls State Park, NY, photographed by John Cancalosi; and Dark Hollow Falls in Shenandoah National Park, VA, again photographed by Quang-Tuan Luong.

The third row features Grotto Falls in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN, captured by Joe Miller; Sunbeam Falls in Mount Rainier National Park, WA, photographed by Kevin Schafer; LaSalle Canyon Waterfall in Starved Rock State Park, IL, captured by David B. Vernon; and Upper Falls along the Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, photographed by Tim Fitzharris. The selvage surrounding the stamps showcases David B. Vernon’s mesmerizing LaSalle Canyon image.

Greg Breeding, an art director for the USPS, meticulously designed the stamps and pane using existing photographs to ensure the stamps accurately represent the beauty and diversity of these natural wonders.

The Waterfall Forever stamps serve as a reminder of the remarkable landscapes and natural treasures found throughout the United States. With each letter and postcard adorned with these stamps, recipients can appreciate and admire the awe-inspiring beauty of waterfalls from the comfort of their own mailboxes.

