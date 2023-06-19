It’s been a hectic few weeks at the M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens backroom staff rounded off their pre-season program. The NFL giants entered the break knowing which areas needed improvement, and head coach John Harbaugh feels he has ticked all the necessary boxes. But will work done during the summer months translate into favorable results?

The 2023/24 NFL season is crucial for a Ravens’ side that has blown hot and cold in recent years. The two-time Super Bowl winners last tasted glory in 2012, but there has been little for fans to cheer since. Baltimore did return to the playoffs last season after missing out in 2021, and the squad is moving in the right direction. 2023 could be the year Baltimore climbs back to the summit of the NFL.

Which moves did Baltimore make during the pre-season that could bolster their chances of making the playoffs or winning the Super Bowl? Keep reading as we bring you up to speed with the latest news from the Ravens and how prominent sportsbook apps view the team’s chances of going all the way.

Ravens bolster their squad

Baltimore hasn’t won the AFC Conference Championship in over a decade, meaning the pressure is growing. Despite improving to make the playoffs last season, everyone connected to the team knows they must find success in the months ahead. Anything less than a strong showing in the regular season and a run into the playoff could cause heads to roll.

Working under pressure is never easy, but Harbaugh and his crew believe they have cracked it, and the squad is ready for September. They were lucky enough to complete all their 2023 NFL draft picks early, allowing the regulars and new faces to blend, learn the coach’s approach and start planning their assault on the title. The wheels are in motion in a decisive campaign for the coaches and players.

Baltimore has traded well, with the correct positions filled by talented players, and the squad that starts this campaign looks more balanced than the team from 12 months ago. The stats are promising, but the only numbers fans care about are results, points, and wins on the board.

The Ravens must hit the ground running if they are to enjoy the kind of successful season their fans have been planning. The season starts on Sunday, 10th September, with a game against the Houston Texans, and winning that game is the team’s goal.

Ravens pick Flowers

A successful trade ended with the capture of another wide receiver in, Zay Flowers. It’s an area of the team Baltimore has focused on, and hope their efforts bear fruit. The Boston College star makes the step up in grade, and all concerned parties hope the move works out for the best. The youngster certainly has the raw talent and college numbers to encourage fans.

Newspaper reports tell us Baltimore and Flowers agreed on a four-year deal worth $14m with a $7.2m signing-on bonus paid before the start of the season. Money well spent on a player that can come in and improve the squad from his opening training session, or is he seen more as one for the future? The team is always looking to the future, but that can’t come at the expense of success in the short term.

Those long-suffering and loyal supporters are in a similar situation to the board and investors. They must see a return on their investment, which must come through awards and accolades. Flowers is the third wide receiver, but fans have high hopes for their newbie. He will boost the team’s offensive play, promoted as a fast-moving player that’s difficult to pin down.

Will Flowers be the man to make this a year to remember for Baltimore fans? Keep your eyes on the summer moves and deals.

