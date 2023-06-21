Waldorf, Maryland – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a tragic accident in the 3600 block of Crain Highway, resulting in the death of a pedestrian. The incident occurred during the early morning hours at approximately 4 a.m. when an on-duty CCSO officer, traveling northbound on Crain Highway, collided with a pedestrian walking in the roadway’s travel portion.

The officer acted promptly and immediately contacted medical personnel while attempting to provide the pedestrian first aid until paramedics arrived. Sadly, despite their efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead. As per Maryland law, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office was notified and subsequently deferred the investigation to the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit. The Maryland State Police also responded to the scene and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Troy Berry expressed his condolences, stating, “This is an unfortunate incident on many levels, and the accident is being investigated.” The CCSO is diligently working to gather all relevant information about the case, including the identity of the deceased pedestrian. The identity will be released to the public once the next of kin has been notified.

Authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information relevant to the investigation to come forward. PFC D. Walker, assigned to the case, can be reached at 301-609-3251.

Pedestrian accidents are a grave concern, and drivers and pedestrians alike need to exercise caution and adhere to traffic laws to ensure the safety of all road users. The tragic incident on Crain Highway serves as a reminder of the potential risks pedestrians face when navigating roadways.

The CCSO is committed to thoroughly examining this incident’s circumstances and determining the factors that led to the collision. Investigators will analyze various aspects, including road conditions, visibility, and any potential contributing factors on the part of the pedestrian or the officer involved.

The investigation’s outcome will help shed light on the events leading up to the accident, providing valuable insights to prevent similar incidents in the future. The CCSO protects the community’s welfare and maintains the highest law enforcement standards.

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on ensuring a comprehensive examination of all evidence. The community is urged to support the ongoing investigation by providing any pertinent information that may aid in uncovering the circumstances of the accident.

Crain Highway has seen its fair share of accidents in the past, prompting discussions about road safety measures in the area. The incident will likely reignite these discussions, leading to potential improvements in road infrastructure, signage, and public awareness campaigns.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will inform the public about any significant developments in the investigation. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available in the interest of transparency and maintaining public trust.

Pedestrian safety remains a shared responsibility, and tragedies such as this underscore the need for continued efforts to enhance road safety measures and promote awareness among both drivers and pedestrians. The CCSO, along with other agencies involved in the investigation, is committed to thoroughly examining the incident and upholding justice for all parties involved.

