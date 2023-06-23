Heavy or cumbersome items, such as furniture, appliances, pool tables, and so on, are commonly cited as the most difficult to relocate. However, there is one tricky object that is neither particularly heavy nor particularly bulky your flat-screen television.

Yes, moving a flat-screen television requires certain strategies and knowledge. You also cannot allow yourself to make any mistakes with it, because the repair services are not that cheap, with the screens themselves costing several hundred to several thousand dollars. You could lose a lot of money if you make a mistake with the transportation.

Thus, knowing how to transport your TV wisely is one of the key elements of a successful move, whether it is a short- or long-distance one. The best option for you, especially if you lack moving experience and knowledge, is to hire skilled movers that specialize in moving such delicate items.

Hiring a moving company that offers TV moving service

Do moving companies offer TV moving services? Absolutely. As part of their all-encompassing moving services, the majority of relocation companies offer services to transport televisions and other electronic devices. Their knowledge and experience in transporting sensitive products like TVs from one place to another make them a secure bet. In order to safeguard televisions during transport, professional movers make use of custom-made boxes, bubble wrap, and moving blankets. And they know how to keep TVs safe during transport by carefully loading and securing them in their moving trucks. Talking to the moving company ahead of time about your TV’s special needs might let you rest easy knowing that they are prepared to transport it safely.

Specialists systematic approach to moving flat TV screens

Expert movers use a certain procedure while moving televisions to avoid damaging them. A flat TV screen is considered a delicate item that requires certain packing materials, as well as being extra careful while preparing it to be transported in the moving truck. Here are the strategies pro movers use when preparing your TV for relocation:

Checking all the dimensions. When the movers get to your home, they will look at the TV and its current placement, considering things like the TV’s size, weight, and mounting method (wall or stand).

Preparation procedures. All of the TV's wires and peripherals will be removed. The television will be carefully unmounted if it is mounted on the wall.

Packing the TV. The TV will be safely transported due to the movers' use of proper packing materials. Packing supplies can range from bubble wrap and moving blankets to foam padding. They will cushion the TV on all sides by wrapping it tightly.

Loading TV in the moving truck. The movers will wrap the TV securely in blankets and take other measures to ensure it does not move around the car. They might use tie-downs or straps to keep the TV in place.

Remember that all the power cords and cables must be packed separately into the cardboard box or any other container that should be labeled. Before you put your flat-screen TV into storage, it is important to ensure it is unplugged from all sources. Take a picture of the TV’s back panel showing all of the cables and connections to save yourself some time in the future when trying to figure out where everything goes. Then, unplug everything, coil up the cords and cables, and pack them away.

The movers will carefully unload the TV upon arrival, keeping it upright and secure the entire time. The TV will be unboxed and set up in the specified position by the movers. If needed, they will help reattach the TV stand to the wall or the entertainment center.

Your television will be carefully handled and transported by trained professionals who will take every measure to protect it from harm. Your TV will make it to its new home unscathed, thanks to its skill and experience in transporting delicate electronics.

Flat TV screen transportation variations

If you do not want to spend extra money on a box, moving blankets are your next best alternative for safely transporting your television. While not ideal, they will at least give you some protection during the journey and provide the padding you need.

You should still utilize foam corner protectors even if you are using moving blankets. These can be purchased alongside your other packing materials or ordered online. Put the corners on and stretch-wrap the whole TV just like you would if you were packing it into a box. Then, use plenty of moving blankets to protect the television. If you plan on transporting a flat-screen TV in the back of a moving truck rather than the passenger seat of your car, you will likely need more than one.

Screen protection

Before protecting the screen, it is highly advisable to clean it first. Clean the TV’s screen and surrounding area with a gentle, lint-free cloth before packing it. This will protect the display from dirt and other particles being scratched while in transit.

Next, protect the screen from scratches by placing a soft, clean cloth or microfiber cloth over it. If you want, you can use a screen protector instead. In this case, the best option would be to use the original box in which you bought your TV, but i you did not keep it, make sure to use alternative packing supplies for proper protection.

To prevent the TV from falling over, a large, soft piece of furniture can be placed on all sides of it. Furniture like a couch or mattress works excellently as makeshift TV walls because they are flat and comfortable to sit on. During movement during transport, the TV may be damaged if anything sharp or cornered is placed near it. Consequently, the movers pick up the safest and softest spot to place it.