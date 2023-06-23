ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Men’s Lacrosse National Team is preparing to compete for its 11th gold medal as it joins 30 countries from around the globe in San Diego, Calif., over the next two weeks for the highly anticipated 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship presented by Rady Children’s Hospital. The tournament is set to commence on Wednesday with an intense match between the United States and Canada at Snapdragon Stadium, followed by the opening ceremonies.

The team’s coaching staff includes Navy head men’s lacrosse coach Joe Amplo, who will make his second appearance as a U.S. Men’s National Team coaching staff member at the World Lacrosse Men’s Championship. Amplo, alongside head coach John Danowski from Duke University and assistants Seth Tierney from Hofstra and Charley Toomey from Loyola, will lead the team in their quest for victory. Amplo’s previous experience includes a gold medal win as the defensive coordinator for the 2018 world championship team.

Rob Camposa, the technology and video assistant for Navy men’s lacrosse, will also be present in San Diego to capture the thrilling action as the team’s videographer.

Exciting championship coverage will be exclusively provided by ESPN, the official television partner of the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship. The network will broadcast all 107 games on its television and streaming platforms across the United States and in over 185 territories via ESPN International. Viewers can expect an extensive lineup of lacrosse matches, with six games airing on ESPN2 and ESPNU in the U.S., while all 107 games will be available on ESPN+.

The tournament will feature the world’s top 30 men’s national teams, including remarkable players from the Premier Lacrosse League and National Lacrosse League. The event will unfold over five days of pool play, followed by playoffs consisting of a first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the medal games.

The competition will commence with a highly anticipated showdown between arch-rivals, the United States and Canada. Historically, these two powerhouses have dominated the championship, alternating each country’s victories since 2002. The United States claimed the gold in 2002, 2010, and 2018, while Canada emerged victorious in 2006 and 2014. Notably, the 2018 championship marked the U.S. team’s record-breaking 10th title since the inaugural championship in 1967.

ESPN2 will cover both semifinal matches on June 29 at 8 pm and 11 pm ET and the title game on July 1 at 7 pm ET. ESPNU’s coverage will include a quarterfinal match on June 28 at 10 pm ET, featuring the U.S. if the team advances, and the bronze medal game on July 1 at 4 pm ET.

The championship’s rich history reflects men’s lacrosse’s growth and international appeal. The previous winners include the United States and Canada, with the United States securing the majority of championships. Here is a recap of the past champions and their respective locations:

1967 – United States (Toronto, Ontario)

1974 – United States (Melbourne, Australia)

1978 – Canada (Stockport, England)

1982 – United States (Baltimore, Md.)

1986 – United States (Toronto, Ontario)

1990 – United States (Perth, Australia)

1994 – United States (Manchester, England)

1998 – United States (Baltimore, Md.)

2002 – United States (Perth, Australia)

2006 – Canada (London, Ontario)

2010 – United States (Manchester, England)

2014 – Canada (Denver, Colo.)

2018 – United States (Netanya, Israel)

The 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team World Lacrosse Championship Schedule is as follows:

June 21 – Canada / 10 pm ET / ESPN2, ESPN+

June 23 – Australia / 10 pm ET / ESPN+

June 24 – Haudenosaunee / 10 pm ET / ESPN+

June 25 – England / 7 pm ET / ESPN+

June 27 – First-Round Playoffs / TBA

June 28 – Quarterfinals / 10 pm ET / ESPNU, ESPN+

June 29 – Semifinals / 8 and 11 pm ET / ESPN2, ESPN+

July 1 – Championship / 7 pm ET / ESPN2, ESPN+ or Bronze Medal Game / 4 pm ET / ESPNU, ESPN+

The participating teams in the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship represent a diverse range of nations. The 30 teams competing for lacrosse glory include Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Haudenosaunee, Hong Kong (China), Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, Uganda, United States, and Wales.

The World Lacrosse Men’s Championship provides an opportunity for lacrosse enthusiasts worldwide to witness the sport’s pinnacle. As the tournament kicks off in San Diego, lacrosse fans can expect intense matches, fierce rivalries, and a display of exceptional skill and athleticism from some of the finest players in the world. With the U.S. Men’s Lacrosse National Team striving to secure their 11th gold medal, all eyes will be on Snapdragon Stadium as the tournament unfolds over the next two weeks.

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship promises to celebrate lacrosse’s global reach, showcasing the sport’s growth and popularity internationally. As teams from various nations converge in San Diego, lacrosse enthusiasts and sports fans alike eagerly anticipate the thrilling matches and memorable moments that will unfold throughout the tournament. With ESPN providing extensive coverage, viewers worldwide will have the opportunity to witness the excitement and drama of the championship games. Stay tuned as the world’s best lacrosse teams battle it out for glory in this highly anticipated tournament.

