A 31-year-old St. Mary’s County resident had an unexpected stroke of luck when he won the top prize of $100,000 on the sixth edition of the $100,000 Crossword scratch-off game. The fortunate father of three, who typically doesn’t play crossword-themed scratch-offs, purchased six instant tickets from Cook Liquors in St. Mary’s County after attending a cookout in May.

“I figured, since I was there, I would pick up some scratch-off games, too,” the winner shared.

Two of the six tickets he bought were from the sixth edition of the $100,000 Crossword game. The man chose the $10 game due to its extended-play feature. However, it wasn’t until the next day that he remembered the instant tickets while playing his Pick 3, 4, and 5 games. As he began scanning the tickets, he discovered a few small wins until he reached the last $100,000 Crossword game, where he struck gold with the top prize of $100,000.

Recalling the moment, the winner remained calm and showed no outward reaction. “I just put the ticket away and went home,” he said.

It took approximately two weeks for the lucky player to share the news with his girlfriend. However, she initially found it hard to believe. “I didn’t believe him,” she confessed to Lottery officials. “He just told me he won, not showing me the ticket or anything.”

Accompanied by his girlfriend, the winner claimed his prize at the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. He expressed his intention to share a portion of his winnings with his family so they can enjoy a well-deserved vacation. Additionally, he plans to help his girlfriend purchase a new car and will deposit the remaining amount into the bank.

The good fortune doesn’t end with the winner alone. Cook Liquors, the retailer that sold the top-prize winning scratch-off, will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery as a token of appreciation for their lucky sale. The store, located at 25765 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, has every reason to celebrate alongside the winner.

Winning big on a scratch-off game is always an exciting event, and this St. Mary’s County resident now has a life-changing $100,000 prize to show for his spontaneous decision to purchase those two $10 instant tickets. As he plans to share his windfall with loved ones and secure his girlfriend’s new car, this fortunate winner can look forward to a brighter future ahead.

