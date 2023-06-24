Atlanta, GA – The U.S. Postal Service has announced that it will pay tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis, a prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement, with the release of the John Lewis Forever stamp. The stamp’s first-day-of-issue event will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

The dedication ceremony will open to the public at noon EDT in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on Morehouse College’s campus. The Honorable Ronald A. Stroman, governor of the U.S. Postal Service, will be present at the event. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/johnlewis.

The John Lewis Forever stamp features a powerful photograph of the late Congressman taken by Marco Grob for Time magazine’s August 26, 2013, issue. The stamp showcases Lewis’s name at the bottom, with the words “USA” and “Forever” displayed in the top left corner. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, created the stamp’s design.

John Lewis dedicated his life to pursuing equality and justice for all Americans. His legacy includes over 30 years of service in Congress, where he tirelessly fought to defend and expand the civil rights accomplishments of the 1960s. Lewis was an unwavering advocate for nonviolent protests and played a vital role in the pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement.

Recognized as a transformative figure, John Lewis received over 50 honorary degrees and was regarded as a “saint” by Time magazine and “the conscience of the Congress” by his colleagues. His contributions to the movement were extensive, as he served as the face of the Nashville Student Movement, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and an original Freedom Rider.

Lewis’s impact extended beyond his activism. He was an accomplished author, with notable works including the “March” comic book series and his autobiography, “Walking With the Wind.” In addition, he held significant positions such as executive director of the Voter Education Project and associate director of ACTION, the federal volunteer agency overseeing the Peace Corps and VISTA.

In 1986, John Lewis was elected to represent Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives. During his tenure, he was pivotal in passing the Civil Rights Act of 1991 and sponsored legislation establishing the Selma-to-Montgomery National Historic Trail, spanning 54 miles. He also dedicated over a decade of his life to establishing the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

President Barack Obama recognized his immense contributions and awarded John Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. Lewis’s steadfast commitment to what he called “good trouble” was unwavering, even in the face of hatred and violence.

The John Lewis Forever stamp is a lasting tribute to a civil rights icon’s extraordinary life and tireless efforts. It represents the ongoing fight for equality and justice, reminding Americans of the progress achieved and the work that still lies ahead. This commemorative stamp will forever honor John Lewis’s immense contributions to advancing civil rights in the United States.

For more information about the John Lewis Forever stamps and to RSVP for the dedication ceremony, please visit usps.com/johnlewis.

