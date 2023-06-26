Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has unveiled the summer schedule for its ‘Es Mi Parque’ program, a series of Spanish-language activity events held at state parks across the region. Initially launched in 2016 as a pilot project to improve customer service and break down access barriers for the Hispanic community, Es Mi Parque has evolved into an encompassing term for all Spanish bilingual programs and events at Maryland parks. The initiative includes various engaging activities, such as fishing skill games, safe boating practices, and educational sessions on local wildlife.

This year’s summer events promise to offer exciting experiences for participants. The schedule includes four key events hosted at a different state park. On June 25, Greenbrier State Park in Boonsboro will kick off the series from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can expect a day filled with interactive activities and opportunities to learn about the rich natural resources found in Maryland’s parks. Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis will follow suit on July 16, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patapsco Valley State Park–Avalon Area in Halethorpe will host a similar event on July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Finally, on August 12, Point Lookout State Park in Scotland will conclude the summer series from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to these exciting events, the DNR has announced that a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will take place on September 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Patapsco Valley State Park–Avalon Area, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to embrace and celebrate Hispanic heritage while enjoying the park’s beauty.

The DNR is eager to collaborate with local community leaders, organizations, and vendors to ensure the success of these programs. Those interested in partnering with Es Mi Parque are encouraged to contact Monserrat Pizarro, who can be contacted via email at monserrat.pizarro@maryland.gov. The department recognizes the value of community involvement in creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all participants.

The Es Mi Parque program has been a significant step toward fostering inclusivity and diversity within Maryland’s state parks. By offering Spanish-language activities and events, the DNR aims to create a welcoming environment for the Hispanic community, reducing access barriers and improving customer service. The program’s success has prompted its expansion to include various initiatives, such as a bilingual Junior Ranger camp at Patapsco Valley State Park and celebrations during Hispanic Heritage Month.

As Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources prioritizes inclusivity, the Es Mi Parque program is a testament to its commitment. By engaging with the Hispanic community through a series of fun and educational activities, the DNR hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for nature while strengthening bonds between diverse communities.

Please visit the official Maryland DNR website to learn more about the Es Mi Parque program and its upcoming events. Explore the wonders of Maryland’s state parks and discover a vibrant community that celebrates diversity and embraces the beauty of nature.

